POLL: Which Shah Rukh Khan movie on Netflix is your favorite? Jawan to Om Shanti Om; VOTE

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Netflix provides a stellar collection of films starring the superstar, like Jawan, Om Shanti Om, and more. Pinkvilla has conducted a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose their favorite SRK movie on the platform. Have a look at the five options and vote in the poll below:

1. Jawan

Jawan, which was released in 2023, was a blockbuster at the box office. It starred Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, and his action-packed avatar won the hearts of the viewers. The Atlee directorial also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and more.

2. Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om (2007) is one of SRK’s most loved movies. His chemistry with Deepika Padukone was a major highlight of the masala film directed by Farah Khan. Based on the theme of reincarnation, it revolved around a junior artist, Om, and his love for actress Shanti.

3. Main Hoon Na

Another Farah Khan movie with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role is Main Hoon Na (2004). Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, and Kirron Kher also featured in significant parts. King Khan portrayed the role of an army officer who is sent on an undercover mission.

4. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta’s Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the classic romantic dramas in Bollywood. In the Nikkhil Advani directorial, which was released in 2003, SRK played the role of Aman, who wishes to bring happiness in the life of the girl he loves.

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, helmed by Karan Johar, is one of the evergreen Hindi movies. It featured the iconic pair of SRK and Kajol, with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in the cast.