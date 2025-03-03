POLL RESULTS: Fans have chosen their favorite Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Karan Johar classic; can you guess?

When it comes to classic Bollywood films, the first duo that instantly comes to mind is Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. And why not? Their on-screen chemistry has given us some of the most unforgettable movies. But when Karan Johar steps into the director’s chair, magic happens on an entirely different level. These films are simply unmatched! To find out which of their collaborations has fans the most excited, Pinkvilla conducted a poll, and the results are finally in. Any guesses?

Pinkvilla conducted a poll on March 1, 2025, to find out which Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol film, directed by Karan Johar, excites fans the most. The choices were Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan.

After two days of voting, the results are in! Kuch Kuch Hota Hai emerged as the winner with 39.76% of the votes, followed by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham at 34.94%. Meanwhile, My Name Is Khan secured 25.30%, making it the least voted film.

Coming back to the film that captured hearts, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stands as a timeless masterpiece. Karan Johar’s debut directorial venture remains an unforgettable tale of love, friendship, and destiny. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan, the film continues to strike an emotional chord with audiences.

Set against a college backdrop, the story follows Anjali, a spirited tomboy whose love for her best friend, Rahul, remains unspoken as he falls for the glamorous Tina. After a few years, fate takes a turn when Rahul and Tina’s daughter, also named Anjali, embark on a heartfelt mission to reunite her father with his long-lost friend.

Coming in second place in the poll, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains an iconic Bollywood family drama with an enduring legacy. This Karan Johar directorial features an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, making it a true cinematic spectacle.

The film revolves around the Raichand family, where cracks emerge when the adopted elder son, Rahul, chooses to marry Anjali, a woman from a modest background. His decision leads to estrangement from his father, setting the stage for an emotional journey. Years later, the younger son, Rohan, takes it upon himself to reunite his fractured family, adding depth and sentiment to the narrative.

It would be a delight to see Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunite in another Karan Johar film!