POLL: Which Akshay Kumar character from past 10 years is your favorite? Kesari Chapter 2 to Pad Man; VOTE NOW
Akshay Kumar has played some laud worthy characters in the past decade. From C. Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2 to Rakesh Dhawan in Mission Mangal, vote for your favorite in this poll.
Akshay Kumar is known for playing some memorable characters inspired by the lives of real-life heroes. In the past decade, he has played some iconic role which were lauded by the audience and critics in equal measures. We conducted this poll to know which of his roles from the past ten years is the audience’s favorite. VOTE for your favorite below!
1. C. Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2
Akshay Kumar is currently being lauded for his portray of C. Sankaran Nair in the recently-released movie, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The historical courtroom drama is inspired by the life of the Indian lawyer and statesman who played a key role in the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
2. Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja in Sky Force
Earlier this year, Khiladi Kumar led the historical war film, Sky Force. In the Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani movie, he aced the role of Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja, inspired by the life of Indian Air Force officer, Om Prakash Taneja. He was joined by newcomer Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur in the film.
3. DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in Singham Again
Rohit Shetty brought together an impressive ensemble cast for his actioner, Singham Again. The 2024 mass entertainer also starred Akshay in a powerful avatar. He was seen as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in the action-thriller, which also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and more.
4. Lakshmi Kant Chauhan in Pad Man
Akshay Kumar has a knack for playing real-life heroes in his films. Back in 2018, he was seen portraying Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist and entrepreneur, in R. Balki’s drama film. The commercially hit movie also features Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.
5. Rakesh Dhawan in Mission Mangal
In Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal, Kumar played the role of Rakesh Dhawan, roughly based on Mylswamy Annadurai. The 2019 showcases how a handful of Indian scientists at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) played key roles in India's first interplanetary expedition Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).
