Preity Zinta offers peek into Holi celebration with family; reveals she hides her kids’ faces for THIS reason

March 14, 2025, marked the colorful festival of Holi. Many Bollywood celebrities shared glimpses from their festivities. Now, Preity Zinta has offered a peek into her celebration with her family. She hid her kids’ faces in the pictures and revealed the reason behind it. The actress stated that her kids are not in the entertainment industry, and she wanted them to grow up normally.

On March 17, Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her Holi celebration. The first one was a cute selfie with her husband, Gene Goodenough. The couple was covered in different colors. In the second photo, their kids, Jai and Gia, joined them in the frame. However, their faces were hidden with heart stickers. Preity posted some more snapshots with her friends and family.

The caption read, “Rang Barse. Holi was incredibly special this year cuz we got to celebrate with the kids. Here is a sneak peek #Happyholi #weekend #holi2025 #ting.”

Preity Zinta’s Holi post:

In the comments section of the post, one user questioned, “Why hide kids' faces??” Sharing the reason behind her action, Preity Zinta wrote, “I’m in the entertainment business not my kids so I’m letting them grow up normal & enjoy their childhood till I can manage uske baad Rab Rakha (after that it’s on God).”

Netizens appreciated Preity’s decision. One person said, “Good decision, ma'am,” while another wrote, “Nice thoughts.” A user stated, "True, let them enjoy their childhood.”

Later, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress shared a video that showed more heartwarming moments from Holi. Preity got her husband, Gene Goodenough, and children’s names written on her arm with henna. Gene was seen planting sweet kisses on her cheek. Preity also danced and clicked selfies with other acquaintances.

In the caption, she expressed how she and her husband celebrated each other’s culture. The actress said, “Being a multicultural Indian American family, we make it a point to celebrate each others festivals & culture, so the kids always know their roots on either side.” Have a look!

On the work front, Preity Zinta will be seen in the movie Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol.