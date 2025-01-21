Ram Gopal Verma recalls ‘b*tching’ about Shekhar Kapur with Mani Ratnam due to THIS reason; ‘I slowly started realizing it's not going to work...’

Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta, remains one of Bollywood’s iconic films. What many don’t know is that directors Mani Ratnam, Ram Gopal Varma, and Shekhar Kapur initially came together to produce it. Their collaboration began due to the rise of corporate studios, but it quickly fell apart. RGV recently revealed that he and Mani had issues with Shekhar’s desire to collaborate with another director, leading them to realize the partnership wasn’t sustainable.

In a recent interview with Etimes, Ram Gopal Verma shared that Shekhar Kapur suggested the idea, as corporates were beginning to get involved, and it initially seemed promising. However, after announcing it for Dil Se, Verma realized it wouldn’t work. He said, “I slowly started realizing it's not going to work.”

He explained that while Shekhar directs one film every six years and Mani every two years, he himself makes three films annually, making the concept unsustainable.

RGV revealed that the idea for a production collaboration came from Shekhar Kapur. However, he and Mani didn’t agree with Shekhar's plan to make a film with another director, which led to some behind-the-scenes complaints.

He said, “Shekhar wanted to make a film with some director. (11:00) Which me and Mani didn't like. So we were backbiting. We were b*tching about Shekhar.”

Ram Gopal Verma also emphasized that they were all independent-minded, making it difficult for three people to work on a single film without jeopardizing their friendship. Despite their reservations, they decided to proceed with Dil Se since it had already been announced.

He also made a candid revelation, admitting that neither he nor Mani Ratnam were involved creatively or financially in Dil Se. He humorously shared that he and Shekhar Kapur watched the film with the audience, much like any regular viewer.

Mani Ratnam made his Hindi directorial debut with the 1998 classic Dil Se. While the romantic musical drama had average box office collections, its music, composed by A.R. Rahman, continues to be celebrated.

