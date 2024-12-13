Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reveals his favorite dish grandfather Raj Kapoor used to prepare and it's every non-vegetarian’s delight

Raj Kapoor, revered as one of the legends of Indian cinema, continues to be an iconic figure in the film industry. As the Kapoor family is gearing up to celebrate the birth centenary of this cinematic giant, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a heartwarming memory. She revealed that her brother Ranbir’s favorite dish, lovingly prepared by their grandfather Raj Kapoor, was none other than a mouthwatering butter chicken, which is every non-vegetarian's delight.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni fondly reminisced about the time she spent with her grandfather, Raj Kapoor. She shared that some of her best childhood memories were the weekends spent at their Chembur house with both Raj and Krishna Kapoor.

She and her brother Ranbir Kapoor would often visit, sometimes bringing along friends for sleepovers. The grandparents were always thrilled to have the children around, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star also shared that her grandfather, Raj Kapoor, would cook for them personally. She fondly remembered how he would prepare their favorite dishes, especially the macaroni and cheese, which became a staple in their household.

She described it as being made in his unique style, with a special touch that she believed had a secret ingredient. She recalled how much love went into the preparation, and even today, she can still remember its delicious flavor.

Advertisement

While Riddhima adored the mac & cheese, Ranbir had a special fondness for his grandfather’s butter chicken. “His butter chicken was Ranbir’s favorite. The combinations were very weird, like butter chicken with noodles, or fried rice, or actually anything. As kids, you really don’t care; you are just loving it,” she added.

She also mentioned that her grandmother would make a dish called 'Chinese aloo', which was a fried potato, similar to an aloo tikki, but cooked in a Chinese style. The entire family enjoyed it, making it another beloved dish in their childhood.

Riddhima also shared that every weekend, she and Ranbir would go out with their grandparents. She fondly remembered how Sundays were spent at Big Splash in Vashi, followed by a visit to Raj Kapoor's favorite South Indian restaurant, Udupi. There, he would relish the idli and dosa, enjoying the simple pleasures of life. She described those times as simple yet incredibly fun and filled with cherished memories.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in honor of Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, RK Films, the Film Heritage Foundation, and the NFDC-National Film Archive of India have teamed up to present a special retrospective, ‘Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman’. This tribute will showcase 10 of Raj Kapoor's legendary films across 135 cinemas in 40 cities throughout India, running from December 13 to 15.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan & more to join Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt for Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary celebration