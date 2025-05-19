Meet actor who started as background dancer, made name in television, debuted in films as deadly villain, worked with Salman Khan, and is now set for Cannes Film Festival

The actor we’re talking about in this piece started as a background dancer. Then, this person went on to make a name in the television industry. He debuted in Bollywood as a deadly villain. He has worked in several films, including one alongside Salman Khan. He is now gearing up to make his debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Can you guess the name? It’s Vishal Jethwa.

Advertisement

Vishal Jethwa was a background dancer on the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He has worked in various television serials like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Peshwa Bajirao, and more.

In 2019, Vishal made his Bollywood debut in Mardaani 2 as the main antagonist. The action thriller backed by Yash Raj Films starred Rani Mukerji in the lead role. He was also seen in Salaam Venky alongside Kajol and IB71 with Vidyut Jammwal. The actor played the role of Hassan Ali in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s 2023 film Tiger 3.

In a proud moment for Vishal, his next movie, Homebound, has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The Neeraj Ghaywan film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is part of the team as executive producer.

Advertisement

The team has already jetted off to the French Riviera to grace the world premiere of their film on May 21, 2025.

Earlier, Vishal Jethwa expressed his happiness about the achievement in a special post. He shared, “A moment where Indian cinema takes over the world. We are honoured to announce that #Homebound makes its way to the official selection at the 78th edition of the Festival De Cannes in the 'Un Certain Regard' category. Our hearts are full and we can't wait to show you all this journey on the big screens!”

Talking about his social media presence, Vishal has an active Instagram account where he posts regular updates from his personal and professional life. He enjoys a following of over 428K on the platform.

ALSO READ: Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins: Was there competition between Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat on OTT film’s set? Find out