Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar: Bombay HC halts release of film over alleged misuse of KJo's identity; know more

The Bombay High Court on Friday upheld its decision to halt the release of the film Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar, ruling that the movie’s title seemingly violates filmmaker Karan Johar’s personality rights.

Justice RI Chagla, a single-judge bench overseeing the case, dismissed the filmmakers’ appeal to revoke the interim stay. He observed that there was substantial preliminary evidence indicating an infringement on Johar’s personality rights. As per Hindustan Times, the judge pointed out that the film’s title would inevitably lead audiences to link it directly with Karan Johar. Consequently, the court made its initial order to suspend the release permanently.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director had initially approached the court in June 2024, filing a plea against Indiapride Advisory Pvt Ltd, the production house behind the film, arguing that the title infringed upon his right to privacy, publicity, and personal branding.

The lawsuit named writer-director Bablu Singh, producer India Pride Advisory, and Sanjay Singh as defendants, seeking an immediate injunction to prevent the film’s release, which was originally scheduled for June 14. Alongside this, Karan submitted an interim application urging the suspension of the movie’s release while the legal proceedings continued.

The filmmaker asserted that he had no connection to the project and accused the producers of misusing his name without permission. He further alleged that the film’s title deliberately leveraged his established reputation to draw public attention, exploiting his brand and professional standing.

His complaint highlighted how promotional materials, such as trailers and posters, prominently featuring his name had tarnished his image, violating his rights to privacy, publicity, and personal identity. Despite the fact that 'Karan' and 'Johar' appear separately in the title, KJo argued that his prominent position in the entertainment industry made it evident that the reference was to him.

On June 13, 2024, the court sided with him, issuing a stay on the movie’s release. In December 2024, Indiapride Advisory challenged the ruling by filing a countersuit, requesting the ban be lifted.

Their legal representative, Advocate Ashok M. Saraogi, claimed that Johar had strategically delayed his petition to disrupt the film’s launch, even though preparations for its release were already complete. He further argued that KJo’s full name wasn’t explicitly used and that the filmmakers were open to making necessary alterations to address concerns.

In response to the countersuit, Karan reaffirmed that the producers were fully aware of the legal dispute yet proceeded with their promotional efforts. He insisted that the unauthorized use of his name was a direct violation of his personal rights and brand value.

Delivering its final verdict, the court ruled in favor of Johar, issuing a permanent injunction against the film’s release. The bench concluded that the unauthorized use of his identity breached his personality rights, right to publicity, and privacy protections. It also dismissed the idea that minor changes to the film could resolve the issue, stating that such a move would not eliminate the risk of misleading audiences.

The court further rejected the filmmakers’ argument that Karan Johar had acted too late in challenging the movie’s release, even though it had already received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The bench clarified that obtaining a CBFC certificate does not override an individual’s right to pursue legal action for violations of their personal and intellectual property rights.

Emphasizing the strength of Johar’s case, the court concluded that if immediate legal relief were not provided, the filmmaker would suffer 'irreparable injury'.