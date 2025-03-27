Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut's settlement was not mutual, reveals Shabana Azmi; here’s what the lyricist had demanded

Nearly a month after the defamation case between lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Kangana Ranaut was settled in a Mumbai court, Shabana Azmi has now made new revelations about the matter. In February this year, Kangana and Javed Akhtar concluded their legal dispute that had lasted for over four years. However, according to a new report, Shabana has clarified that the resolution was not entirely a mutual settlement, as Akhtar wanted a written apology and not monetary compensation.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shabana Azmi revealed that Javed Akhtar was seeking a written apology from Kangana Ranaut rather than any monetary compensation. She mentioned that the victory belonged to Javed and his lawyer, Jay Bhardwaj.

The Dabba Cartel actress further expressed her confusion over the way the media portrayed the resolution as a mutual settlement, without highlighting that Javed’s primary goal was to have a written apology, which was the reason he pursued the case for four and a half years.

In July 2020, Akhtar filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut, accusing her of defaming him and tarnishing his “immaculate reputation” by dragging his name in connection with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's d*ath during a television interview. In response, Kangana later filed a counter-complaint against Javed, alleging criminal intimidation and insult to her modesty.

In the mediation report submitted to the court, Kangana acknowledged that her statements made during the July 19, 2020 interview and afterwards were a result of a misunderstanding. She unconditionally withdrew all her remarks and assured that she would not repeat them in the future.

Advertisement

The Emergency actress also expressed her apology for any inconvenience caused to Javed Akhtar, acknowledging him as one of the most senior members of the film fraternity and expressing her highest regard for him.

The actor withdrew her complaint against the renowned lyricist. In his mediation report, Javed Akhtar stated that he agreed to withdraw his complaint in light of Kangana’s statements.

Following their court appearance, Kangana shared a photo of herself smiling alongside Javed and mentioned in the caption that the legal dispute had been resolved. She also humorously added that the lyricist had agreed to write songs for her next film.