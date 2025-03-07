Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with flying kisses as he receives grand welcome in Jaipur; WATCH fans' excitement

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan enjoys an immense fan following, not just in India but worldwide. Wherever he goes, crowds gather, and today was no exception. However, he made the moment special by showering his fans in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with flying kisses. Surrounded by an electrified crowd, he proved once again why he is truly loved by millions.

A video of SRK is taking over the internet, capturing the superstar waving at fans while standing in his car and blowing flying kisses. He also flashed a thumbs-up before getting inside, surrounded by an overwhelming crowd that showcased his massive fan following.

Spotted in Jaipur, the Dunki actor looked effortlessly stylish in blue denim jeans, a crisp white shirt, sunglasses, and a blue bag. The video is pure delight for his admirers, making their day instantly brighter.

As the video gained traction, fans couldn't hold back their excitement. One user commented, "Jalwa hai Khan sahab ka," while others flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis, expressing their admiration.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla earlier, Mika Singh expressed admiration for Gauri Khan's design expertise and was eager to have her revamp his home. When he shared his plans with Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar playfully teased him about the expense. Undeterred, Mika personally reached out to Gauri, and her team soon began working on his dream space.

After witnessing the stunning transformation, Mika was overwhelmed with gratitude. He thanked both Gauri and SRK for their dedication and effort in bringing his vision to life.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next project, King, an action-packed entertainer directed by Sujoy Ghosh and backed by Siddharth Anand. The film is set to be a milestone as it marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Adding to the excitement, the movie also features Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.

The screenplay has been crafted by Sujoy Ghosh, Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair, and Sagar Pandya, promising a gripping narrative. Abbas Tyrewala, known for his sharp writing, has been brought on board as the dialogue writer.