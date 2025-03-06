Meet actor who painted zebra crossings at 11, served in Kargil War, smoked 60 cigarettes a day, worked with Shah Rukh Khan and is now a big name in Bollywood

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Rising from humble beginnings, this actor's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. From painting zebra crossings at the age of 11 to leaving his thriving film career to serve in the Kargil War, his life has been a testament to resilience and dedication. Struggling with personal loss, he once smoked 60 cigarettes a day after his son's passing. Over the years, he shared the screen with legends like Rishi Kapoor in Hum Dono and collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Shakti: The Power. Today, he stands as a revered icon in Indian cinema. Can you guess who he is?

If you haven't guessed it yet, he is none other than Nana Patekar. His journey is one of resilience, talent, and an unwavering connection to his roots. Born into a farming family in Murud-Janjira, now part of Raigad, Maharashtra, his path to fame was anything but easy.

Long before he became a celebrated actor, Nana painted zebra crossings on roads to make a living and even worked in a stone quarry at the age of 11. During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, he said, "We used to paint zebra crossings and earned Rs 15 for it. The satisfaction came from not having to beg for money. I took up whatever work came my way. My pocket money was 25 paise, and I managed to get through the entire day with that amount." Despite these hardships, he never let circumstances define him.

The Vanvaas actor’s Bollywood journey began in 1978 with Gaman, where he played a negative role. However, it was the sleeper hit Ankush (1986) that put him on the map, showcasing his unique intensity and acting prowess.

Over the years, he built an impressive filmography with critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Parinda, Krantiveer, Tirangaa, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi, and Bhoot. His gripping performances earned him a National Award for Best Supporting Actor in Agni Sakshi, further solidifying his place in the industry.

Despite his success, the actor has remained deeply connected to his simple lifestyle. Even today, when not filming, he spends time farming on his land, cultivating fruits and grains. His career has also brought him financial success, with an estimated net worth of Rs 80 crore as of 2024, primarily from films and endorsements.

Beyond the spotlight, Nana Patekar has faced deeply personal battles. In an interview with The Lallantop, he once shared that his eldest son, Durvasa, was born with health complications affecting his vision. Initially, he struggled with societal perceptions of his child’s condition but later recognized the importance of empathy over external judgment. Tragically, he lost his son after just two and a half years, an event that sent him into shock.

During this challenging period, he had developed an addiction to smoking, consuming up to 60 cigarettes a day. It was his sister’s heartbreaking words after she saw him coughing that made him quit smoking instantly. He realized the impact of his choices and gave up the habit the very same day.

Interestingly, Nana is one of the few Bollywood stars who set aside his profession to serve the nation. His dedication to the Indian Army began in the early 1990s while preparing for his film Prahaar: The Final Attack. He trained with the Maratha Light Infantry for three years, gaining firsthand military experience.

When the Kargil War broke out in 1999, he was determined to contribute. On Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, he shared that though initially denied permission, he reached out to Defence Minister George Fernandes, who granted him approval after learning about his prior training.

Nana then spent over two weeks on the frontlines, assisting soldiers and working at a base hospital. The extreme conditions took a toll on his body and he lost 20 kg during his time in Kargil.

Despite these hardships, he resumed his film career afterward, continuing to deliver powerful performances. He was last seen in Anil Sharma’s Vanvaas.

From an actor with humble beginnings to a national hero, Nana Patekar’s journey is a testament to grit, talent, and an unbreakable spirit.