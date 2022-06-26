Shah Rukh Khan on working with Atlee in Jawan: 'We have great chemistry'

Shah Rukh Khan has completed over 3 decades in the Indian film industry. The actor started off by playing roles in TV serials before he ventured into movies. The actor has not looked back since then and has been churning memorable movies for the last three decades. On the occasion of him completing 30 years in the movies, the Dil Se actor engaged in an #AskSRK session on Instagram where he tried to answer fan questions.



In the #AskSRK session, SRK was asked about his experience of working in Jawan. Shah Rukh acknowledged the presence of Nayanthara in the film and talked highly of his director Atlee. He said that he always wanted to do a kind of commercial film he had never done before and that a film by Atlee simply fit the bill. He said that everyone was well aware of Atlee’s films which were outstandingly mass-oriented. Shah Rukh said, “Atlee and I have a good chemistry. I bring in some, he brings in some. And hopefully, whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting.”

In the session, he also revealed that his film Pathaan was fully complete and it was in the post production stage. His films Jawan and Dunki were about 60 percent complete, on the other hand. The teams of all the films are working really hard to get the films released on time.

Earlier yesterday, on the occasion of SRK completing 30 years in Bollywood, he shared the motion poster of his much-awaited film, Pathaan. The motion poster and the first look poster of Pathaan have taken social media by storm and the film has already become one of the most-anticipated films of 2023. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen, in a full-fledged role, after four long years. With Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, SRK's admirers shall get 3 movies of his in a calendar year for the first time in 18 years.

