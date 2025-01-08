Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput wishes 'mom' Supriya Pathak on her birthday with candid PIC clicked by son Zain; don't miss
Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and shared a new post to wish her husband, Shahid Kapoor's mother, Supriya Pathak, a happy birthday.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the ideal couples in Bollywood. Despite their arranged marriage, the couple's love and efforts for each other are always praised by fans. Recently, Mira shared a new post to wish her mother-in-law and veteran actress Supriya Pathak on her birthday. But Shahid's son clicked the cute photo shared in the post, making it more memorable.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira Rajput shared a special birthday wish for her mother-in-law, Supriya Pathak. In the picture, Ram Leela actress is seen talking on the phone in a candid moment when Shahid Kapoor's son Zain clicks her picture. Rajput shared the heartwarming update with fans who liked their heartwarming family bond.
Take a look:
She captioned it, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom," with a sunflower and red heart emoji. Mira added, "We are the better (Half) of the Kapoor's club," with a laughing emoticon. At a corner, she added a camera emoji and wrote Zain beside it, revealing that Zain clicked it.
For those unaware, Supriya Pathak debuted with Shyam Benegal's Kalyug. Later, she established herself as a great comic actor with the Khichdi franchise and starred in films like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Ram Leela to Kartik Aaryan starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha.
Meanwhile, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015, and they often share glimpses of their family life on their social media handles. The couple are parents to a daughter, Misha, and a son, Zain.
