Sikandar star Salman Khan shuts down rumors of being ‘late and not serious’ on sets: ‘Got a lot of other work to do…’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his massive fan following across the globe, has addressed rumors about his punctuality and dedication on set. Dismissing claims of being late and not taking work seriously, the Sikandar actor clarified that he has numerous other commitments to manage.

In an interview with India Today, Salman Khan addressed rumors about his work ethic and said, “There are many stories about me coming late and not being serious about my work." He pointed out that completing over 100 films wouldn’t be possible if he were consistently late or unprofessional.

Explaining his routine, the superstar shared, "Some people start working at 6 am; I start around 11:30-12 because I've got a lot of other work to do, like signing a lot of papers, making calls, and working out. Then I have to come back, relax, have my coffee, and understand the scene."

He added that even his Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna knows that once he is on set, he remains fully engaged, rarely retreating to his vanity van and ensuring his complete focus on the shoot.

Salman further addressed misconceptions about his work ethic, explaining that while some friends mention his relaxed approach as a compliment, it unintentionally discourages others from working with him.

He clarified that his process involves ‘a lot of hardwork’ behind the scenes, even if it isn’t always visible. As the son of a writer, he naturally thinks and analyzes scenes and emotions, ensuring his performances are well thought out.

Rashmika also shared a similar perspective, revealing that she had heard various stories about Salman Khan before working with him in Sikandar. However, she chose to rely on her own experience rather than rumors.

She praised Salman’s dedication, stating that he was present on set every day, which contradicted the narratives she had heard. Rashmika questioned the unnecessary buzz surrounding his work ethic, emphasizing that the reality was quite different from the perceptions.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for Sikandar, directed by A. R. Murugadoss. It features a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sharman Joshi, alongside Salman Khan. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film has been granted a ‘UA 13+’ certification by the CBFC and has an official runtime of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 47 seconds. Sikandar is set for an Eid 2025 release.