Sikandar star Salman Khan wants to remake THESE films of Dharmendra, admits following veteran actor more than his sons

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Sikandar hit the theaters on March 30, receiving a mixed response from fans and critics alike. Known for his immense popularity and star power, the superstar recently expressed his deep admiration for veteran actor Dharmendra. He revealed his desire to recreate some of Dharmendra's iconic films, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Chacha Bhatija, among others. He added that he 'follows' him more closely than even his sons.

During a recent interaction with Hamad Al Reyami, Salman Khan shared his deep admiration for Dharmendra, calling him one of the 'most amazing men' in the industry. He added, "In fact, my whole career, after my father, I followed Dharam ji only. In fact, I follow him more than his own sons follow him."

When discussing Dharmendra's films he would like to remake, the superstar expressed interest in adapting several of the veteran actor's classics.

He mentioned “Unki 3-4 pictures ka main remake karoonga. Ek toh unhone Chacha Bhatija ki thi, uska karoonga. Ek Seeta Aur Geeta ka karoonga. Phir, Sholay toh definitely karoonga. Unki picture aayi thi Ram Balram. Bohot saari picturein unki…unki maine harr picture dekhi hai.”

(I will remake 3-4 of his films. One is Chacha Bhatija; I will remake that. Another is Seeta Aur Geeta; I will do that too. Then, Sholay is definitely on the list. He also did Ram Balram. There are so many of his films… I have watched every single one of them).

Salman Khan's much-awaited action film Sikandar has finally hit theaters worldwide on March 30. The film marks his return as a leading man on the big screen after nearly a year and a half since Tiger 3.

With a massive budget of Rs 170 crore, Sikandar promises high-octane action and an ensemble cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar apart from Salman.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Sikandar a 'UA 13+' rating, approving it for audiences above 13 with parental guidance. The film runs for 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 47 seconds. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is currently running in cinemas.