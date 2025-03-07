POLL: Which woman-centric film has kept you hooked? Alia Bhatt-led Jigra to Sridevi starrer Mom; VOTE

Gone are the days when only male actors would lead a show. Today, filmmakers are coming up with some impeccable stories that resolve around female protagonists. From Alia Bhatt-led Jigra to Sridevi’s Mom and more, there are several movies to choose from. Hence, to gauge the mood to fans, we decided to conduct this poll and see which one has got the audience hooked. Vote for your favorite movie below!

1. Jigra

Jigra is a 2024 action thriller film, helmed by Vasan Bala. Led by Alia Bhatt, the movie tells the tale of a young woman who moves mountains to rescue her little brother who is imprisoned in a foreign jail for a crime he didn’t commit. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, it also features Vedang Raina. Jigra can be streamed on Netflix.

2. Mom

Sridevi aced the role of a responsible and protective mother in Mom. The veteran actress sets out to seek revenge from the perpetrators who assaulted her stepdaughter at a party. Along with Sridevi, the Ravi Udyawar directorial also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui. The crime thriller can be enjoyed on Zee5.

3. Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi is another interesting film inspired by the life of mathematician and ‘human computer’, Shakuntala Devi. While Vidya Balan plays the lead role, she is joined by actors like Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta. The Anu Menon movie is available on Prime Video.

4. Thappad

Thappad is a courageous tale of a loving housewife who puts her foot down and fights for her dignity when her husband insults and slaps her at a party in front of their friends and family. Led by Taapsee Pannu, the Anubhav Sinha also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and others. It’s also streaming on Prime Video.

5. Neerja

Lastly, we have Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja which is definitely a must watch if you haven’t already. The biographical thriller film is inspired by the life of Indian flight purser Neerja Bhanot who helped save passengers and crew of a hijacked plane. While Sonam plays the titular role, she is joined by Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in the Ram Madhvani directorial. Neerja can be watched on Jio Hotstar.

