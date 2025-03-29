Sonu Sood CONFIRMS wife Sonali Sood’s discharge from hospital after tragic car accident: ‘She is doing…’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently made headlines after his wife, Sonali Sood, met with a recent road mishap. Sharing an update on her condition, he reassured fans that she is on the path to recovery. The actor has now confirmed that she has been released from the hospital and is in good health. While speaking to HT City, Sonu Sood shared an update on his wife, Sonali Sood, stating, “She is doing great, and has got discharged.”

Meanwhile, earlier, the Fateh actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to update fans about his wife’s condition after the accident. Expressing gratitude, he wrote about the power of prayers and thanked everyone for their support.

"Dua mein badi takat hoti hai and we have felt it once again. Thank you so much for all the prayers and heartfelt messages. We truly appreciate your support. Sonali and the other two family members are recovering well. Forever grateful for your love and kindness. Sonu Sood & Family," he wrote.

Max Hospital in Nagpur had also issued an official statement regarding the arrival of Sonali Sood, her sister, and her nephew at the emergency ward late Monday night following a road accident. Medical assessments confirmed that all three were alert and in stable condition upon admission, despite suffering multiple bruises and abrasions.

They shared that after receiving initial treatment, Sonali’s nephew was discharged, while she and her sister remain under medical supervision as they gradually recover. Their health continues to show positive progress.

For the unversed, On March 24, around 10 PM, Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali, met with a car accident near Nagpur. She was on her way from Nagpur Airport to Byramji Town with her sister, Sunita, and nephew, Siddharth, when the incident happened.

Sonu and Sonali tied the knot in 1996. They are parents to two sons, Ayaan and Ishant.