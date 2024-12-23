Stree 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi says ‘success se aapka dimaag kharab nahi hona chahiye’ as he reflects on the film being a massive hit

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the horror-comedy movie, Stree 2. The veteran Bollywood actor played the role of Rudra Bhaiya for which he was highly praised. Soon after it was released this year, Amar Kaushik’s film broke many box office records and ended up becoming a massive hit. During an interview, the actor reflected on the film’s success stating that “success se aapka dimaag kharab nahi hona chahiye (Success such not mess with anyone’s mind).” Read on to know more!

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, Stree 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi stated that it is a thing of great joy that a film of such a nominal budget became a big blockbuster. But he also added, “Par yeh success se aapka dimaag kharab nahi hona chahiye. Ek thehraav rehna chahiye (But the success should not mess up with the minds of artists. There should be calmness.)”

The actor further stated that the happiness the audience got after watching the first part, played a huge role in bringing the audience to the theatre for the sequel in the first weekend itself. Otherwise, the audience would have waited for the weekend to get over to know the reviews and the performance, but for franchise films that isn’t the case.

Having said that, he did express that to make a franchise, a successful film isn’t all one needs. The movie needs to be unique as sometimes, a film is successful but not unique. According to him, Stree fit in both the requirements so this is also one of the factors of the film’s mammoth success at the box office. The Murder Mubarak star stated that since he is an actor, he doesn’t have expertise in the business side of films, but the audience is unpredictable and they change their taste at any time.

For the uninformed, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank was written by Niren Bhatt and co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The fourth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. It also showcases Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar in special appearances.

