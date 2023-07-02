Tamannaah Bhatia is like any of us while watching sex scenes with family; Says 'I'd get awkward'

Tamannaah Bhatia, a talented and versatile actress in the Indian film industry, has been captivating audiences with her stellar performances. Known for her roles in both commercial blockbusters and content-driven films, Tamannaah has established herself as one of the leading actresses of her generation. Her recent work in Lust Stories 2, which was released on June 29 has garnered the attention of her fans. Besides Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, the film also casts Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, and Tillotama Shome.

Tamannaah Bhatia on watching sex scenes with family

In a recent interview, Tamannaah opened up about her experiences while watching intimate scenes in films with her family. Like many of us, she admitted to feeling awkward and uncomfortable during such scenes. The actress revealed that she would often resort to pretending to be busy on her phone to avoid the embarrassment of watching such scenes with her loved ones. “I was that audience that would get awkward sitting with my family, sitting and watching something like that. I would start looking around, I would start fidgeting or be uncomfortable and for a large part of my career, I didn’t do any intimacy in my movies or in anything that I showcased," said the actress.

However, as she evolved as an artist, the actress pushed herself out of her comfort zone. Tamannaah added, “So for me, it was a journey from being an actor who caters to a massier audience to now doing stuff that, growing up for me, was a stigma. I just don’t want that to happen to the audience now cause they don’t need that anymore. That illusion has broken for me, so I am enjoying exploring myself as an artist and doing varied characters and work."

Tamannaah confirms her relationship with Vijay Varma

In other news, Tamannaah Bhatia recently made headlines when she confirmed her relationship with actor Vijay Varma. The actress who was rumored to be dating for some time, finally opened up about her relationship during a candid interview last month. The revelation sent fans into a frenzy, as they expressed their excitement and support for the couple.

