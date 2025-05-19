Yamadonga 4K re-release: Audiences walk out midway through Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli’s film; WATCH

Yamadonga is a Telugu fantasy action drama that originally released in theaters in 2007. Marking 18 years since its debut, the makers decided to re-release the film in 4K. Although there were high expectations for its return to the big screen on May 18, fans reacted differently. Many viewers left the cinema halls midway through the movie.

In a viral video, several audience members were seen getting up from their seats and leaving the theater during the film. It appeared they were disappointed with certain aspects of the Jr NTR-starrer Yamadonga and chose to exit early.

Yamadonga is directed by SS Rajamouli and co-written by his father, Vijayendra Prasad. Produced under Visvamitra Creations by Cherry and Gangaraju Gunnam, the film stars Jr NTR, Priyamani, and Mohan Babu in lead roles. The narrative is reportedly inspired by the 1977 classic Yamagola and blends mythology with modern storytelling.

The plot follows Raja, a small-time thief from Hyderabad. After being murdered by goons hired by a wealthy family, Raja’s soul is taken to Yamaloka. However, he manages to steal the powerful Yamapasam, turning the tables on Yama and challenging his authority in hell.

Chaos ensues as Raja returns to Earth and discovers the suffering of Mahi, the woman who once loved him. Determined to fight for justice, he confronts her tormentors. What happens next is for you to discover by watching the movie.

The film was shot in Hyderabad and Ramoji Film City. Upon its release on August 15, 2007, Yamadonga became a blockbuster and one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

On the work front, Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of his Bollywood film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. He is also preparing for his upcoming project with Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTRNeel.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is currently working on SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

