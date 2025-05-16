Cannes 2025: Homebound's Ishaan Khatter says he didn't want to go to film festival just as 'attendee' ahead of red carpet debut

Many Indian celebrities have already graced the Cannes Film Festival in 2025 or are set to attend very soon. Among them is Ishaan Khatter, who will be making his debut at the prestigious event. However, he is not going there to just showcase his fashion on the red carpet, but for the premiere of his movie Homebound. Ishaan recently mentioned that he didn’t want to go there as just an ‘attendee.’

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Ishaan Khatter expressed his feelings about going to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time with a movie. He said, “A film festival is for the movies. Cinema is primary.” The actor mentioned that he always dreamt of going to an international event with a film. “I didn’t want to just go there as an attendee,” he stated. Ishaan expressed that it was a dream-come-true moment for him.

Homebound was announced as the official selection at the 78th edition of the Festival De Cannes in the Un Certain Regard category. It is written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, whose film Masaan also premiered at Cannes ten years ago.

After the announcement, Ishaan Khatter shared a special post on Instagram revealing that Homebound was his most challenging role. He said, “A film that I knew was special from the moment it entered my life, and my most challenging part yet. This is what dreams are made of. Pure intention, grit, compassion, and truth. One of the proudest moments of my cinematic journey thus far.”

Later, when it was revealed that Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese had joined the team as executive producer, Ishaan called it “The honor of a lifetime.” He stated, “A dream realised in the most surreal way. Thank you @martinscorsese_, for guiding our film with the grace and insight of a true master. Your support means more to us than words can convey.”

Homebound also stars Ishaan’s Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

