When Salman Khan stayed awake whole night for THIS reason while filming Salaam-E-Ishq; director reveals ‘Either sit with me…’

Salman Khan's film Salaam-E-Ishq continues to hold a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers, remaining a classic to this day. Recently, director Nikkhil Advani reflected on the experience of filming. He shared that it was quite a challenge to get Salman to appear for a 5 AM shoot for the song Tenu Leke. Nikkhil recalled asking Salman to arrive early, but the actor insisted "Either sit with me and I will go to sleep straight at 10 am."

In an interview with Mashable India, Nikkhil Advani shared a memory from filming, recalling that they had to keep Salman Khan awake throughout the night because he insisted on not arriving at 5 AM.

Khan requested that they either stay with him or let him sleep straight through until 10 AM. Nikkhil explained that he stayed awake with Salman, took him to the shoot, and completed the filming before Salman went to sleep. He mentioned that for him, the priority was always to finish the day quickly.

Nikkhil also recalled a moment when Arjun Kapoor, who was assisting him on the film, made a major mistake by sending the camera to the wrong location. Nikkhil joked that he "almost killed him for that."

Salaam-E-Ishq featured a star-studded cast including Priyanka Chopra, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, and Anil Kapoor, among others, and was built around six different love stories. This film marked Nikkhil's follow-up to the massive success of Kal Ho Naa Ho.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in significant roles.

The recently unveiled 1-minute and 41-second teaser has left fans and movie enthusiasts thrilled. The teaser showcases Salman in a dynamic and powerful new avatar, exuding his trademark charisma and style.

The action-packed entertainer is set to hit theaters on Eid 2025. Additionally, Khan is working on Kick 2.

