Meet Jr NTR's body double who does powerful action sequences; performed iconic scene in SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Jr NTR has delivered some of the most outstanding films in his career over the years, with a significant portion rooted in the action entertainer genre. However, beyond the actor’s dedication, it is also his renowned body double, Eshwar Harris, who has contributed to some of the most challenging sequences, earning due credit.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Jr NTR’s trusted body double, Eshwar Harris.

Who is Eshwar Harris?

Eshwar Harris has been the longest-serving associate for superstar Jr NTR, working as his body double. Before transitioning into stunt work, he was a supporting artist in Telugu films and even dabbled in theater.

Apart from his career in entertainment, Eshwar holds a degree in Chartered Accountancy (CA) and has honed his skills in software, securing a corporate job in the IT field.

But that’s not all—Eshwar Harris is a multi-talented individual, proficient in martial arts, dance, gymnastics, and calisthenics, and is also a dedicated gym enthusiast.

Eshwar Harris stepped into film sets despite a corporate job

Eshwar Harris had always dreamed of becoming an actor. In a recent interview with Mana Stars, he shared that his journey began while pursuing his CA degree. During this time, he also took up martial arts and regularly hit the gym. He would often ask his friends to help with photoshoots, sparking his interest in short films.

However, at a certain point, Eshwar had to pause his aspirations and focus on choosing a stable career. Realizing that working on film sets could provide a strong financial foundation, he took up a job that allowed him to eventually join theaters. There, he built valuable connections in the film industry, paving the way for his future in entertainment.

Eshwar Harris as the body double of Jr NTR

After taking on several side roles and performing as a stuntman in numerous films, Eshwar Harris was eventually chosen as Jr NTR’s body double for several projects. Notably, he worked on SS Rajamouli’s RRR, where he executed many action stunts on behalf of the actor.

The two of them share striking similarities, in terms of their facial features, physical built and looks, which makes Eshwar a perfect duplicate for Jr NTR on-screen.

Besides these, Eshwar Harris was also a part of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. He shares a great rapport with filmmaker Sukumar, as well as several other stars and directors in the fraternity.

Recently, Eshwar revealed that he was offered the opportunity to be Jr NTR’s body double for War 2. However, due to disagreements over the remuneration, he decided to pass on the opportunity.

