Meet actor who appeared in over 150 movies, holds a Guinness World Record, has net worth of Rs 1650 and it's NOT Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan or Allu Arjun

In today's Meet the Actor, we will talk about the star, regarded as one of the most successful faces of Indian cinema. This actor holds the record for delivering the most hits in the Telugu film industry. To date, he has featured in over 150 movies and has received several accolades, including the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, National Film Awards, and a Guinness World Record. Yes, you guessed his name right; he is none other than Chiranjeevi.

A look at Chiranjeevi's early life

Chiranjeevi, originally named Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad Rao, was born on August 22, 1955, in Mogalthur, Andhra Pradesh. His father worked as a police constable and was frequently transferred, so Chiranjeevi spent much of his childhood with his grandparents.

He studied in different towns and was an NCC cadet. After completing a commerce degree, he joined the Madras Film Institute in 1976 to pursue acting. In 1980, he married Surekha, daughter of actor Allu Ramalingaiah. They have three children, including actor Ram Charan. His family also includes actors Nagendra Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun.

Chiranjeevi's acting career

Chiranjeevi began his film journey with Punadhirallu (1979), though Pranam Khareedu (1978) was his first release. He gained attention with Mana Voori Pandavulu (1978) and took on several anti-hero roles. His rise to fame came with Khaidi (1983), followed by hits like Challenge (1984) and Vijetha (1985).

The star won his first Nandi Award for Swayamkrushi (1987). Meanwhile, blockbusters like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990) and Gharana Mogudu (1992) cemented his superstardom.

After a few setbacks, Chiranjeevi made a strong comeback with Indra (2002) and Tagore (2003). He stepped away from films for a decade to focus on politics. His return with Khaidi No. 150 (2017) was a success, followed by Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). Waltair Veerayya (2023) did well too, but Bhola Shankar (2023) failed at the box office. Now, he is set to appear in Vishwambhara (2025).

Chiranjeevi's political career and net worth

In 2008, Chiranjeevi founded the Praja Rajyam Party and it won 18 seats in the 2009 elections. In 2011, it merged with Congress. He later became a Rajya Sabha member and served as Tourism Minister. After 2014, he stepped away from politics, though rumors of his return continued.

Talking about his wealth, Financial Express had earlier reported that Chiranjeevi has a net worth of Rs 1,650 crore. He was also the first Indian actor to earn Rs 1 crore per film, receiving Rs 1.25 crore for Aapadbandhavudu (1992). His Gharana Mogudu was the first Telugu film to gross Rs 10 crore.

At his peak, he even earned more than Amitabh Bachchan. Currently, he lives in a 25,000 sq. ft. mansion in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, designed by Tarun Tahiliani’s firm. In addition, he owns luxury properties in Bengaluru and Chennai.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.