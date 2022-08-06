Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Amazon sale top deals on Bluetooth speakers for all Amazon users

The best way to add some life to any party is through good music. And for that matter, you need a terrific speaker sound system. While traditional home speakers and music players are confined to a wall with a plug point, portable Bluetooth speakers give you the chance to take the system anywhere with you. It is a very convenient device that you can carry around with you. If you have been eyeing some of the best Bluetooth speakers for a long time, here’s some good news for you. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival offers a sale on the best Bluetooth speakers for all Amazon users! Go ahead and check them out.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings to you the 7 best Bluetooth speakers on sale:

Scroll on to check out the best Bluetooth speakers at discounts from the ongoing Independence sale!

1. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – New and improved smart speaker with Alexa

Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be operated by voice, is compact, and can fit in any part of your home. You can use Echo Dot as a Bluetooth speaker by pairing your phone with it. Or you can connect it to other speakers/headphones through Bluetooth/3.5mm jack. It lets you stream millions of songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Apple Music.

2. Amkette Boomer FX Plus Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Boomer FX PLUS Bluetooth Speaker comes with a new and improved sound system. It gives a rich and balanced sound even at the highest volumes. And you can now pair two speakers together for a true stereo experience. The speaker comes with a giant built-in battery that ensures over 16-20 hours of non-stop playback on a single charge. And it reduces vibrations and increases audio fidelity with springy bass, punchy beats, and crystal clear vocals.

3. boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker

boAt Stone Bluetooth speaker is on sale and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t plan on buying this one! It lets you experience the true immersive sound with a pumping driver delivering 10W of audio and connecting to the music that you love. Its powerful 1800mAh battery offers a playback time of up to 7 hours. It is IPX5 rated offering protection against water and dust. And its integrated controls allow for an easy user interface, ensuring that nothing stands between you and your favourite music!

4. JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL GO 2 is a full-featured waterproof Bluetooth speaker that is a portable device and convenient to carry around. Wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth for up to 5 hours of continuous JBL quality sound. Its new IPX7 waterproof design makes it resistant to water so that you can carry it to the beach. It also offers a crystal clear phone call experience with its built-in noise-canceling speakerphone.

5. Boult Audio BassBox Verve 10W Bluetooth Speaker

Boult Audio Bassbox Bluetooth speaker is your portable music companion that you can carry along with you, wherever you go. These 10W Bluetooth speakers offer you a stereo audio experience coupled with Passive Bass Radiators which can pump up the party. And the 8-hour-long battery backup ensures that the speakers last longer for your party. These speakers come with an IPX5 Rating to ensure they stay with you whether you are by the pool or outdoors.

6. Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Sony SRS-XB13 is durable and portable. It comes with a specially engineered strap to make travelling with it easier. It comes with extra bass and a sound diffusion processor that packs a punch. It has a passive radiator that works together with a full-range speaker to enhance low-end tones, giving bass a boost. And in just one tap, you can start pairing with your Android devices.

7. Zebronics ZEB-VITA Wireless Bluetooth

The Zebronics ZEB-VITA portable speaker features a stylish design with volume/media controls on the side. The speaker has multi-connectivity options like BT where one can stream any audio content wirelessly. The speaker also supports USB & Micro SD cards, AUX, and call function buttons. The speaker comes with a built-in FM radio so you can explore and stay ahead in terms of current affairs and entertainment.

Go ahead and make the most of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale that gives you a chance to shop for the coolest and most efficient Bluetooth speakers at discounts. Some of your favourite brands are also offering their speakers on sale. What better chance than now to shop your heart away!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

