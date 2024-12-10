Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik’s twin daughters Eedha and Jeeva enjoy their first snowfall
Actor Abhinav Shukla shared a heartwarming picture of a special moment as the new father enjoyed snowfall with his twin daughters.
Actor Abhinav Shukla and actress Rubina Dilaik are soaking in the joys of parenthood as their twin daughters, Eedha and Jeeva, recently experienced their first snowfall. The proud father shared the heartwarming moment with his fans on December 10, posting a picture of himself holding the two little ones in his arms.
In the photo, Abhinav Shukla is seen bundled up against the cold, standing amidst a picturesque snowy landscape, carrying the two little ones in his arms. He captioned the post, "First Snowfall with Ehdaa & Jeeva #e&j," expressing his happiness at sharing this milestone with his daughters.
Fans and friends of the couple flooded the comments section with love and warm wishes for the family. Many admired the serene moment captured in the snow, calling it a perfect family memory. Mom Rubina DIlaik dropped a series of heart emojis. One user wrote, "God bless them!" Another wrote, "Cuties in one frame." Others complimented Shukla on being a proud girl dad.
Abhinav and Rubina, who welcomed their twin daughters in 2023, have been giving fans glimpses of their parenting journey. From sharing adorable pictures to celebrating small milestones, the couple's updates about Eedha and Jeeva have been winning hearts on social media.
Speaking about his personal life, Abhinav Shukla tied the knot with Rubina Dilaik on June 21, 2018, in Shimla. The couple often offer a glimpse of their babies on social media as they share a sneak peek into their parental journey with fans. They welcomed the babies in November 2023 and announced the news on social media a month later. It was earlier in October when the couple revealed the faces of Edhaa and Jeeva on social media. Ever since then, the little ones have been getting too much love from netizens.
