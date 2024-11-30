Balika Vadhu fame Aasiya Kazi and Gulshan Nain tie the knot after being together for several years
Balika Vadhu fame Aasiya Kazi and Gulshan Nain have tied the knot after many years of being together. Check out the pictures of the newlyweds below.
On November 29, actress Aasiya Kazi, best known for her role in Balika Vadhu, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Gulshan Nain. The actress shared the happy news with her fans just a few hours ago by posting stunning pictures from the wedding on her social media.
Dressed in her bridal attire, Aasiya Kazi looked gorgeous as she posed with her groom. Alongside the photos, she wrote a heartfelt caption: “Here’s to the beginning of forever.” The couple’s love and joy were evident in the pictures, which quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments.
Check out Aasiya Kazi’s post below:
For the special day, the Balika Vadhu actress Aasiya Kazi chose a traditional red lehenga. The beautiful lehenga featured intricate zardozi work in gold throughout. She paired it with traditional kundan jewelry in red and white, perfectly complementing her outfit. To complete the look, Kazi carried a red satin dupatta. On the other hand, Gulshan Nain looked dashing in a black sherwani suit.
The first photo shared by the couple was a candid one, capturing the bride laughing while the groom gazed at her lovingly.
The wedding was attended by several celebrities from the television industry, who came together to celebrate the couple’s special day. Stars like Kishwer Merchant, Supriya Shukla, Jia Mustafa, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Shardul Pandit were among those who sent their warm wishes and blessings to the newlyweds.
Social media was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow actors, praising the couple’s stunning looks and wishing them a lifetime of happiness together.
Aasiya and Gulshan had been in a relationship for several years before deciding to take this big step. Their bond, admired by fans, has now reached a beautiful milestone with their wedding.
Pinkvilla wishes Aasiya Kazi and Gulshan Nain a happy married life!
