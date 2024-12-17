Indian Idol 15: Karisma Kapoor reveals story behind her and sister Kareena Kapoor’s nicknames Lolo and Bebo
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor graced the stage of Indian Idol 15 last weekend, as the singing reality show celebrated 100 Years of Raj Kapoor. The Bollywood actress made interesting revelations about the Kapoor family. Apart from this, the highlight of the episode was when a contestant's mother asked Karisma Kapoor the story behind her nickname, Lolo.
Karisma Kapoor shared, "Ek foreign actress hain– Gina Lollobrigida. Toh waha se Lolo aa gaya, aur meri mummy jo hain, wo Sindhi hain, toh humlog ek roti hota hain, meethi loli, toh usko lolo bhi bulate hain. Waha se lolo, waha se aur yaha se, papa ne toh rakh liya unki taraf se. (There's a foreign actress- Gina Lollobrigida. So, Lolo came from there, and my mummy is Sindhi; there's a roti we make called meethi loli or lolo. So, my name was taken from there also)"
Further, talking about Kareena Kapoor's nickname, Bebo, she added, "Toh jab bebo aa gayi, sab soche the aab inka bhi kuch funny sa, cute sa naam hona chahiye, ye Dabbu, Chintu, Chimpu, Lolo, abhi inka toh papa ne rakh liya bebo. (So when Bebo was born, everyone thought that she should also get a funny and cute name, so father named her Bebo.)"
She also shared that the legendary Raj Kapoor also had a nickname that nobody knew. "Aaj tak national tv pe kisiko nahi pata ki dadaji ka bhi ek pet name tha. Unko Raji bulate the, kyunki you know sablog kehte the he looks like a raj kumar, gore gore se blue eyes. (Nobody knows that grandfather also had a pet name. He was called Raji because everyone said he looked like a prince, so fair and blue eyes)."
Talking about the show, the judges of Indian Idol 15 are Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani.
