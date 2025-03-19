MTV Roadies XX PROMO: Neha Dhupia and Rhea Chakraborty clash; Rannvijay Singha to lock gang leaders in cage
In the new promo of MTV Roadies XX, Rannivijay Singha locks the gang leaders in a cage during a task. Meanwhile, two gang leaders clash during the task.
MTV Roadies, the hit adventure reality show, is entertaining the audience. MTV Roadies XX is currently on air, keeping viewers engaged as contestants and gang leaders double-cross each other. The channel recently dropped a new promo for the upcoming episode on its official social media page, where gang leaders Rhea Chakraborty and Neha Dhupia can be seen arguing.
In the promo, Rannvijay Singha announces that the gang leaders will be locked in a cage. The four gang leaders are seen giving instructions to their team members while they perform a task. Elvish Yadav and Neha Dhupia are also seen scolding their gang members.
As the gang members complain about each other, Neha Dhupia snaps at Yogesh after he accuses her of playing a game. The actress shouts, "This is my game, Yogesh. Say thank you."
Watch MTV Roadies XX promo here-
Rhea Chakraborty loses her calm at her gang members and says, "Inse vote waste kara rahe the, khud kya kar rahe the (You were wasting their votes, what were you doing?)." Rhea yells at her gang member and asks, "What did you do Rohit?"
Later, the gangs were seen arguing against each other. While talking to Rhea, Neha tells her, "You are not listening." Rhea firmly tells her, "Don't talk to me right now. I don't want to talk to you."
The caption of this promo read, "Gang leaders lock up mein, contestants alag confidence mein! Iss hafte hogi dhokhe aur action ki bauchaar itni, ki rukengi dil ki dhadkane!! Catch the live action this weekend,on MTVIndia and JioHotstar!"
MTV Roadies XX consist of four gang leaders Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the hit reality show premiered on January 11 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.
OG is Back! MTV Roadies XX: Rannvijay Singha returns as host of youth-based reality show after a year