Parag Tyagi recalls meeting wife Shefali Jariwala 15 years ago, pens emotional note remembering her: 'You made my life...'

Shefali Jariwala's untimely demise broke innumerable hearts. At the age of 42, the actress left for her heavenly abode, leaving many shattered. Her husband and actor Parag Tyagi remembers his better half every day. From sharing their memories to expressing his emotions, Parag misses his wife every minute. Today marks their 11th wedding anniversary. On this special day, Parag shared an emotional note on social media, reminiscing about their memories from the first meeting to their marriage.

Parag Tyagi remembers Shefali Jariwala on their 11th wedding anniversary

Taking to his Instagram account, Parag Tyagi shared a heartwarming video which is a compilation of his and Shefali Jariwala's special moments. From their old pictures to small clips, he chose to remember all the happy moments spent with his wife, whom he lovingly addresses as Pari, on their 11th wedding anniversary.

Watch Parag Tyagi's video here-

Sharing this clip, Parag Tyagi wrote, "My love, My jaan, My Pari When I saw you for the first time 15 years back, I knew you r the only one & 11 years back you chose to marry me on the same date we met & can’t thank u enough for coming in my life and gave me immense love unconditionally which I may not have deserved."

He continued, "You made my life so beautiful and colourful, u taught me how to live life in masti & Now Living & cherishing all our masti wali wonderful memories. Love you till my last breath Pari & even after that. From 12th Aug 2010 till eternity. Forever Together."

Speaking about their love story, Shefali had attended a dinner party where her life took a joyful turn when she met Parag Tyagi. Parag has openly shared that it was love at first sight for him that left him smitten by Shefali’s beauty and spirit. Later, Shefali also fell for Parag's generous and loving nature. After their marriage, Shefali shared her wish of adopting a child.

For the unversed, Shefali and Parag have a pet dog named Simba, who is extremely close to them.

Workwise, Shefali Tyagi was famously known to be the Kaanta Laga girl.

