Shweta Tiwari turns up the festive glam in stunning purple lehenga; oozing regal charm ahead of Diwali
Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta Tiwari shared a series of photos dressed in purple embroidered lehenga. Let us decode her look.
Shweta Tiwari never fails to impress when it comes to traditional outfits, and her recent appearance in a purple lehenga was no exception. The actress once again turned heads, looking as enchanting as a fairy. In her latest Instagram post, Shweta shared a series of photos wearing a stunning purple embellished saree, reaffirming her status as one of the most popular divas in the television industry. Let us decode Tiwari's look.
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star's ensemble radiated glitz and glamour, featuring intricate designs. Her purple lehenga was meticulously embellished with beads, crystals, pearls, and sequins, showcasing a symmetrical pattern that added a regal touch. The floor-sweeping structured skirt boasted exquisite linear details, enhancing the opulent look.
Shweta Tiwari chose a heavily embroidered blouse that radiated regal elegance, adding drama and interest to her glamorous look. The matching blouse featured intricate silver embroidery throughout, while the plunging neckline elevated her style, making a bold fashion statement.
No outfit like hers would be complete without a matching dupatta. With grace, opulence, regal vibes, and a touch of glitz, the mother of two effortlessly checked all the boxes of gorgeousness.
Take a look at the pictures here:
For accessories, Shweta Tiwari opted for subtle jewelry that perfectly complemented her outfit. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress chose a golden choker and matching earrings, adding a touch of elegance to her look. She also wore bangles, while a tiny bindi on her forehead added a magical touch. Her stunning makeup, wavy hair, and radiant smile were enough to make hearts melt.
On the work front, Shweta Tiwari has consistently impressed audiences with her versatile performances. She rose to fame playing Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and recently appeared as a panelist on Zakir Khan's show Aapka Apna Zakir.
On the personal front, Tiwari is a mother to her two children, Palak and Reyaansh. The former is also an actress and made her film debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaann, while Reyaansh is seven years old.
