TRP Report Week 51: Anupamaa out of top 3; find out which show overtook Rupali Ganguly starrer

The TRP report for week 51 has been released by BARC, marking the last TRP report of 2024. Several shows have experienced changes in their ratings. Notably, Anupamaa, which previously ranked at the top of every TRP chart, has seen a significant decline and has slipped to the 4th position. Advocate Anjali Awasthi has now overtaken Rupali Ganguly's show. Meanwhile, Udne Ki Aasha, a show that premiered in 2024, is currently in the top spot on this week's TRP chart.

TRP report of this week 51:

Serial name Ratings Udne Ki Aasha 2.6 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.4 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 2.4 Anupamaa 2.3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.3 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 2.0 Mangal Lakshmi 1.8 Jhanak 1.6 Parineeti 1.6 Maati Se Bandhi Dor 1.5

1- Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha stars Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in lead roles. The show premiered on March 12, 2024, and has been one of the most highly watched shows lately. Standing strong on its 1st spot, the show proves to be unbeatable owing to its interesting storyline.

2- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles. Despite being one of the longest-running daily soaps, the show manages to entertain viewers. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered on January 12, 2009, and ranks 2nd on this week's TRP report.

3- Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Advocate Anjali Awasthi stars Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada in lead roles. Within a short span of time, the courtroom drama became the audience's favorite show. Advocate Anjali Awasthi premiered on August 8, 2024, and ranked 3rd on this week's TRP chart.

4- Anupamaa

Anupamaa, a show that held its first spot for many months in 2024, has seen a major decline as the year comes to an end. While the ratings of the show have been the same, the rank of Rupali Ganguly's show has seen a decline. This week Anupamaa ranked on 4th spot.

5- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj play the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the initial months of 2024, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ranked in the first spot. However, after the leap, the show's ratings saw a dip. In the TRP report of week 51, the show ranked on the 5th position.

6- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the longest-running sitcoms, has seen a peak in the ratings. The Tapu and Sonu's marriage angle seems to work well for the audience. Featuring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhat and more in pivotal characters, the show ranked 6th this week.

7- Mangal Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi stars Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw in main roles. The family drama ranked in the 7th spot this week and the ratings of the show has also improved.

8- Jhanak

Jhanak, which used to be in the top 5 shows, has lost its spot in the top 5 shows. Starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in pivotal roles, the show has ranked on the 8th position.

9- Parineeti

Parineeti is continuing to entertain its ardent viewers and always ranks in the top 10 spots. This week the Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra, and Ankur Verma's show secured 9th place.

10- Maati Se Bandhi Dor

Maati Se Bandhi Dor has entered the top 10 shows this week. The show will soon showcase Rannvijay and Vaijanti's marriage angle. Featuring Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe in main roles, Maati Se Bandhi Dor has ranked in the 10th spot.

