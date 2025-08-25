Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali locks horns with Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal calls Ashnoor Kaur 'badtameez'

Bigg Boss 19 is on air, and the first episode itself seems to be very dramatic. From argument to heated discussions over house duties, the first episode of the controversial reality show is unmissable. The makers have released new promos offering a glimpse of the upcoming episode. To the audience's surprise, the first episode itself will see the first eviction of the season.

Baseer Ali and Kunicka Sadanand's fight

Colors TV has uploaded a new promo providing a glimpse of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19. In this promo, Baseer Ali and Kunickaa clash over cooking duties. At one point, Kunickaa asks Baseer to cook for himself. Baseer responds by stating that he never asked her to cook for him. He emphasized that he has never even asked her for a glass of water and will never do so.

As Kunickaa Sadanand tries to explain her actions, Baseer insists, "Take it written from me, I can do my stuff." Kunickaa explains that she prepared a meal for everyone, to which Baseer replies that no one asked her to do that. She then questions his anger.

Watch Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand's argument here-

Baseer retorts, "Because you are rude. Jab tak mai aapse badtameezi na karu, mujse na kare. (Until I treat you disrespectfully, don’t disrespect me)."

Kunickaa counters, "Aap badtameezi karne ki koshish bhi na karna (Don't even try to be disrespectful)." Baseer responds, "Aap karke toh dekhiye fir (You should try it, then). Don't try that with me."

Their argument escalates, and at the end of the promo, Baseer is heard yelling, "I will not!" after Kunickaa asks him to lower his voice.

In another promo, all 16 contestants gather in the assembly room. Bigg Boss instructs them to name a contestant who should be evicted. During the discussion, Tanya Mittal becomes furious when Baseer interrupts her. She asks him not to interrupt, to which Baseer angrily replies, "Did you hear what I said?" The promo concludes with this heated exchange.

Watch Baseer Ali and Tanya Mittal's clash here-

Tanya Mittal upset with Ashnoor Kaur

One more promo of Bigg Boss 19 has been released in which Tanya Mittal complains about Ashnoor Kaur behaving rudely with her. Tanya informs Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. Tanya said, "Head on fight kyu le rahi hai? 10 saal choti hai ab mai aa jaungi form mai (Why is she taking a fight with me? She is 10 years younger to me. I will come in my form)."

Tanya called her very "ungrateful" and "badtameez". When Awez tries to explain the scenario to her, Tanya elaborates that Ashnoor's tone wasn't right and she was throwing an attitude at her.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 promo here-

Bigg Boss 19 airs every day at 9 PM.

