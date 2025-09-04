Bigg Boss 19: After Tanya Mittal's shocking revelations about her personal life go viral, Shilpa Shirodkar says 'If you were in our season toh...'

Bigg Boss 19 has begun, and it is starting to attract the audience's attention. The show continues to trend on social media platforms, with fans often reacting to the fights and performances of the contestants. This season, contestant Tanya Mittal has become a topic of discussion among fans. Since she made some shocking revelations about her luxurious lifestyle, many have formed various opinions about it. Similarly, Bigg Boss 18 star Shilpa Shirodkar shared her thoughts on her and the current season.

Shilpa Shirodkar shares opinion on Bigg Boss 19

Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter), Shilpa Shirodkar expressed her honest opinion about Bigg Boss 19 contestants Tanya Mittal and Awez Darbar. She recalled her memories of Bigg Boss 18 with nostalgia. She even described Tanya Mittal as 'hilarious' and mentioned that Awez Darbar is a 'genuine soul.'

Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, "#BiggBoss, yeh ghar toh mera hai na? Hahaha, abhi bhi lagta hai ki main ghar ke andar hoon! Missing #BB house so much! #TanyaMittal, you are too funny and hilarious! If you were in our season, toh kitna maza aata! Kaha se dhund laate ho itne entertaining contestants #BiggBoss? #AwezDarbar seems like he’s playing it real and a genuine soul, but want to see you more. #BB19."

More about Bigg Boss 19

Speaking about this week's nomination of Bigg Boss 19, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik are nominated to get evicted. Since Kunickaa had lost her captaincy last week, Ashnoor Kaur received the immunity. Due to this, Ashnoor was safe in the nominations. Also, Pranit More has lost the chance to become a captain this week.

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on August 24, 2025. 16 contestants from various sectors of entertainment participated in the controversial reality show. Last week, there was no eviction. The fresh episodes air everyday at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

