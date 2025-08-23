Bigg Boss 19: Fans believe Salman Khan just confirmed Awez Darbar as the first contestant

Get ready for the ultimate drama as the makers of Bigg Boss have finally revealed a glimpse of the first confirmed contestant of the 19th season. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience engaged until the grand premiere. Amidst this anticipation, the eagerness to see the list of confirmed contestants is at its peak. Now, on the audience's demand, the makers have revealed the first glimpse of the contestant very strategically.

Awez Darbar is confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 19?

Earlier today, JioHotstar shared a video of Salman Khan, where the superstar informed fans that the makers will release the first glimpse of the first confirmed contestant if the video hits over 50k likes. After that happened, the makers then revealed a glimpse of the first contestant in the second video of Bigg Boss 19.

The second video shared by the channel on their Instagram shows Salman Khan saying, "Acha, itni jaldi hai jaane ki contestants kon honge. Itni jaldi, itne saare likes, chalo ek contestant ko reveal kar hi deta hu (Ohh, you are so eager to know about the contestants. So quickly you gave so many likes. Let me reveal one contestant)."

A glimpse of the first confirmed contestant, who is male, is shown. The contestant is sporting a red blazer and is showing his back to the camera as he performs smooth dance moves. Before the face is revealed, Salman arrives and asks fans if they recognised him.

Fans guess immediately

As soon as this post was shared on Instagram, within the blink of an eye, fans flooded the comment section with their guesses. With Salman Khan's hint, fans are convinced that popular social media personality and choreographer Awez Darbar is a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 19.

See fans' comments here-

Speculations about Awez Darbar being a contestant on Bigg Boss 19 were strong this year. It has been many seasons since he was reportedly approached to be a part of Salman Khan's show. But this year, fans believe that Darbar has accepted the offer.

Apart from Awez, reports also say that Nagma Mirajkar is also a contestant of Bigg Boss 19. But there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Bigg Boss 19 is premiering on August 24 at 9 PM on JioHotstar. Prioritising the OTT platform, the makers have decided to air the episodes one and a half hours later on Colors TV. Bigg Boss 19 will be available for the TV audience at 10:30 PM.

