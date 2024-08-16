Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 16: Armaan and Abhira get romantic; Kaveri blesses them

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 16, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Abhira spotting a turtle-shaped planter and recalling how her love story with Armaan started with a piece of rock similar to it. They express astonishment at Kaveri's approval of their relationship. Abhira shares she was hopeful of receiving Kaveri’s acceptance but couldn’t believe when it happened. Abhira and Armaan are elated about winning both love and family.

Kaveri tells Rohit that she has agreed to his condition. The flashback runs and reveals how Rohit convinced Kaveri for Abhira and Armaan’s marriage. He says that he did not want Abhira and Armaan to interfere in his and Ruhi’s matters, but he never wished to separate them from the family. Rohit threatens Kaveri with leaving the firm if she doesn’t give in to his request.

As the flashback ends, Rohit thanks Kaveri, who prays for a peaceful wedding of Abhira and Armaan. Vidya comes and conveys her desire to host a grand marriage for Abhira and Armaan. Kaveri replies the wedding will be pompous.

Abhira and Armaan get romantic and decide to perform Teej rituals where they touch each other's feet and feed one another.

Abhira wakes up Kaveri in the morning. She gets scared with her loud voice. Abhira gets down to Kaveri’s feet and thanks her for saying yes to her marriage with Armaan. She assures Kaveri that she will try her best to become her favorite. Abhira talks about why she could not adjust in the family system earlier. She asks for Kaveri’s blessings, who blesses her. Abhira pledges to gel up with Poddars.

Abhira is stunned to see an expensive wedding card. Armaan tells her to relax. Manisha is excited for the upcoming event. Manoj makes her recollect how she vowed to keep a fast if Kaveri approves of Abhira and Armaan’s union. Manisha refuses to do her oblation.

Ruhi gets furious at witnessing the wedding preparations. Rohit questions if she is happy. Ruhi and Rohit think about their respective motives.

Armaan flirts with Abhira, who spots Kaveri seeing them. She alerts Armaan but he ignores her warning. Kaveri intervenes to make Armaan realize her presence. Abhira then tells Armaan to stay away from her, as he doesn’t want to upset Kaveri. Ruhi sees Abhira and Armaan's romance. She gets adamant on breaking them apart. The episode concludes here.

