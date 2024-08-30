Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 30: Kaveri scolds Abhira; Poddars welcome unexpected guest

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 30, 2024, episode: The episode kicks off with Kajal asking Kaveri to announce who will be making the sacred footsteps of Lord Krishna this year.

Kaveri picks up the plate of red paint and moves to hand it over to the fortunate person. Ruhi thinks she will be getting it. However, she is shocked when Kaveri gives the plate to Abhira. As Abhira draws the footsteps, someone enters the house dressed up as Balgopal. Kaveri praises Abhira’s work and tells her to bring the prasad so that they can begin with veneration.

Abhira finds that someone has eaten the prasad before Kanhaji. Kaveri calls Abhira irresponsible and wonders how they will perform veneration without prasad. Ruhi offers help. She brings the extra prasad that she had prepared.

Ruhi points out faults in the clothes of Balgopal. Abhira is clueless about what is happening. Kaveri regrets her decision of trusting Abhira with organizing the event. Ruhi gives them the idea of using clothes brought by Manish.

Abhira accuses Ruhi of ruining all her arrangements and then coming up with its solutions. Ruhi asserts she is not behind all the mishaps. Manisha comes in Ruhi’s support and informs Abhira that Ruhi was about to spoil her preparations but she did not do it. Abhira wonders who is behind all this if not Ruhi.

As the puja starts, a small child dressed as Kanhaji appears on the swing. Abhira doesn’t know where he came from. She politely asks him to step down. He refuses to follow her instructions.

Manish tells Abhira not to force him as kid’s are a form of God. Vidya supports Manish. Kaveri lets everyone do the ritual with the child sitting in the swing.

All the guests leave the place after the function gets over. The kid stays back. All family members then get worried for they are unaware of who that child belongs to. Kaveri entertains him. Armaan spots a girl’s bracelet on the kid’s hand and realizes that it’s a baby girl. He then discovers that she is dumb.

Poddars feel sympathetic toward the little girl. Kaveri gives her toffees. She suggests taking the child to the police station. Armaan argues with her but later agrees to keep the baby. Armaan and Abhira take good care of her. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

