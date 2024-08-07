Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 7: Ruhi reveals her evil intentions; Rohit takes a major decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 7, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Abhira and Armaan sharing a hug. Armaan assures Abhira that he is completely hers and will never leave her alone. They express love to each other before saying goodbye and going to their respective homes.

Ruhi unveils her hidden motive for entering the Poddar house. She vows to never let Abhira and Armaan unite. Ruhi decides to cross all limits to get Armaan back in her life.

Rohit finds his favorite dishes for breakfast. He likes it and thanks Vidya, who tells him that the delicacies are prepared by Ruhi. She goes on to serve Rohit.

Manisha offers Armaan to join them for the morning meal as Abhira is in the temple. Armaan agrees. Kaveri taunts Armaan for neglecting his family and giving all his time to Abhira. Ruhi ignores Armaan and everyone senses the tension between them. Armaan leaves the table while Ruhi thinks that she is apologetic towards Armaan but needs to behave rudely with him initially.

Abhira encounters Manish, Swarna and Surekha. She shares about being suspicious of Ruhi’s intentions. Swarna believes Abhira is jealous. Manish backs Abhira and makes up his mind to bring back Ruhi after recalling about Arohi, Neil and Abhimanyu’s love triangle.

Ruhi tries to win back Rohit. She irons his clothes, takes lunch at his office and gives him a head massage. Rohit refuses to give in. Ruhi suggests playing a game.

While the family is enjoying together, Manish appears to drag Ruhi out of the Poddar mansion. Kaveri insists Rohit understand Ruhi’s love before it is too late.

Ruhi stops Manish from taking her back. She states that it is by her own choice that she is living with Rohit. Manish feels it is Ruhi’s stubbornness. Rohit intervenes and prevents Manish from forcing Ruhi to come with him. Manish questions if Rohit forgot about his divorce proceedings with Ruhi. Rohit asserts that he is not moving on anymore and announces that he is ready to give another chance to Ruhi.

Abhira remembers Ruhi’s confession. She asks Rohit if he is sure about trusting Ruhi again. Rohit leaves Abhira stunned as she calls her a hypocrite. The episode ends here.

