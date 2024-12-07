Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 6: Ruhi and Abhir fight; Abhira convinces latter to come for Daksh’s puja

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, December 6: Today’s episode begins with Abhir misbehaving with Manish. He tells Abhira that she has not seen his other side and he is faking his goodness. He says when the time comes, Manish will ask Abhir to leave again. Abhira challenges him and says although she wants Abhir to win every challenge in life, he has to lose this one.

He said when his mum was pregnant with Abhira, Manish didn’t think for once about them. Abhira wonders if she took the decision to unite Abhir and Manish in haste.

On the other hand, Sanjay opens the letter. Armaan goes and snatches it from him. Sanajy questions why he is writing love letters to Abhira and keeping them unguarded in the house. He advises that private things should remain between a couple only. Armaan says he agrees with him and apologizes.

Abhir moves in his luggage. He starts playing drums in the dining area. Manish and Abhira try to stop him, but they fail. Ruhi, in anger, takes away the drumsticks and breaks them. RRuhi and Abhir scream at each other.

Ruhi says Abhir has taken away everything from her life and is now misbehaving with her par nanu. Abhira asks Manish if it is wrong of her to get Abhir to the house. Manish says he won’t let go of him now. Abhir looks at Akshara and Arrohi’s portrait on the wall and remains silent.

Advertisement

He questions Manish about whether he was there with Akshara during her last breath. Ruhi reveals Akshara dies because of Abhira’s husband, Armaan, and they got married right after. Abhir gets furious and tells Abhira that she is the worst daughter.

Ruhi tells Abhir that now he must know how she feels toward Akshara, as it was her own relative who took away her mother’s life. Abhira tells Abhir and Ruhi that they are stuck in the past and don’t know how to be happy by moving on ahead in life. Ruhi and Abhira fight. Abhir asks them to stop fighting and leave.

Kaveri and Vidya invite guests. Rohit comes and tells Armaan he doesn’t want their relationship to worsen when the truth about Daksh comes out. Armaan tells him he doesn’t know how to handle relationships. Sanjay asks if Abhira’s brother will come for the ritual on the day of the puja.

Advertisement

Kaveri says instead of him, Rohit will perform the puja. Rohit asks Armaan to tell Kaveri he won’t sit for the puja as the baby’s uncle. Abhira shows Daksh’s picture to Abhir and requests him to come for the puja.

Vidya gets a call from the priest, who tells her that it will be inauspicious if Ruhi sits for the puja. Ruhi and Abhira enter and what this. Armaan and Rohit opposes the idea. Ruhi says she didn’t want to participate in the puja anyway. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 5: Armaan decides to tell Abhira the truth about Daksh; here’s what happens next