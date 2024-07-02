Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 2: Madhav gives Abhira’s responsibility to Vidya

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 2, 2024, episode: The episode kicks off with Armaan rebuking Kaveri in front of the family members. He states that Kaveri might have earned a renowned name, but she has a small heart. Armaan says that he is aware of Kaveri pushing Abhira into trouble multiple times. He decides to punish himself if Kaveri continues to cause pain to Abhira. Armaan takes the car to drop Abhira at court. Madhav, Manisha, and Manoj are happy to see Armaan taking a stand for Abhira.

Abhira’s challenging first day at work

Abhira prays to God to help her reach the court on time. Armaan arrives to offer assistance, but she declines, prompting him to book an auto for her.

Armaan and Abhira get awkward when the driver invites Armaan to sit with them. The driver then curiously questions if they are not talking to each other. Abhira chooses to ignore Armaan.

Ruhi helps Manish fix Akshara’s picture. As she looks at the image, she recalls Akshara killing Aarohi and tells Manish to keep it at a distance from her. Ruhi expresses her resentment towards Akshara, saying she will never forgive her. This stuns Manish, Swarna, and Surekha.

Abhira comes to the court and thinks about her next move. She goes to Suraj for advice and tips on how to get clients. Suraj directs her to approach the clients and request them.

Abhira bumps into Sanjay and is shocked to see him. Suraj informs her that Sanjay is a prominent lawyer. Armaan feels sympathetic towards Abhira as she struggles to get a case. He asks her to keep her personal and professional lives separate and offers assistance. However, Abhira refuses to take the case involving two teenage lovers fighting for their marriage.

Vidya tries to prevent Madhav from going on dangerous mission

Vidya learns about Madhav preparing for a risky mission. She begs him not to participate and to stay at home with her. Madhav doesn’t give in to Vidya’s pleas. He insists on going and reminds Vidya that he came back because of Abhira but cannot back out from his duty. Madhav further gives Abhira’s responsibility to Vidya if he fails to return. Vidya gets worried.

As Abhira wishes to get her inaugural client, a man sent by Armaan comes to her with a request for her to defend him in court. Unaware that Armaan is helping her out secretly, Abhira gets excited.

Manish discovers that Ruhi is going for counseling. He pledges not to spare Armaan for hurting her.

Abhira celebrates receiving her first case. Vidya gets concerned about Madhav’s well-being. Abhira sees a chandelier about to fall on Vidya and rushes to save her. The episode concludes here.

