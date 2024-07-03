Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 3: Vidya gets angry at Abhira after she fails to stop Madhav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 3, 2024, episode: The episode kicks off with Abhira making Vidya alert about a dangerous mishap. She shouts her name and asks her to move away as the chandelier is almost about to fall on her head.

Vidya, who is busy on the phone, doesn't notice Abhira cautioning her. As a result, Abhira rushes to save Vidya. They both end up on the ground, with Vidya fainting after getting an injury on her head. Abhira decides to take care of Vidya. She calls the servant and asks him to get water. Abhira further instructs him to call the doctor. She carries Vidya to her room.

Vidya’s plea to Armaan and Abhira

Armaan learns about Vidya’s condition and gets worried about her health. He rushes to meet her. Abhira explains the entire incident to Armaan, who states that he already got to know about it from the workers. Armaan then starts a childhood tradition of his mother that he believes will help Vidya recover quickly. He ties knots in his shirt. Abhira gets emotional witnessing this and follows suit, tying knots in her coat.

The doctor arrives and informs them that Vidya has been wounded but there is nothing serious. He advises them to take good care of Vidya. Vidya regains consciousness and sees the knotted shirt and coat. She refuses to consume medicines and pleads with Armaan to stop Madhav from going on a risky mission. Armaan replies that Madhav prioritizes his duty over everything, so their persuasion will be in vain.

Vidya then turns to Abhira and mentions how Madhav always takes her words into consideration. She urges Abhira to prevent Madhav from embarking on his new mission. Vidya tears up while expressing her fear of losing Madhav after facing so many losses in life.

Surekha praises Ruhi for sending Manish and Swarna on vacation. Ruhi says that she wants to keep them away from the current problems. Surekha hails Ruhi for her concern. Ruhi feels she is just taking care of a forgotten responsibility. Surekha suggests watching a movie and moves to prepare popcorn. Ruhi goes to shut the door only to find Sushant pushing it open and attempting to take over the house. Ruhi and Surekha are stunned to see him. Surekha withholds calling Manish immediately and tries to handle the situation herself.

Madhav leaves for his mission

Armaan thanks Abhira for rescuing Vidya. Abhira talks about how Vidya has a special place in her heart as she views her to be a mother figure.

Sanjay accuses Abhira of stealing important documents. Armaan comes to her defense. He makes the Poddars realize that Abhira saved Vidya and recommends they express gratitude to Abhira. The kids appreciate Abhira. Armaan also apologizes on Abhira’s behalf.

Abhira tells Madhav that Vidya is really tense. He decides to take a shortcut and meet Vidya secretly. Abhira helps Madhav. Armaan questions Madhav’s tactic to see Vidya. Abhira supports Madhav. They both argue. Armaan begs Abhira to accept him, but she ignores him.

Madhav gets ready to leave for his dangerous mission. But as he tries to step out, he finds that Abhira has locked him inside. Madhav asks Abhira to open the door and shares how his involvement will save multiple lives. Abhira gives in but reminds Madhav of his promise. Vidya is enraged and blames Abhira for not being able to stop Madhav. The episode concludes here.

