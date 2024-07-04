Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 4: Abhira faces serious allegations of bribery

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 4, 2024, episode: The episode kicks off with Abhira thinking of contacting Madhav. However, she refrains from interrupting him, considering the risky nature of his mission. She searches for her client and is stunned to see him with Sanjay. Abhira is further taken aback when Sanjay reveals that Armaan recommended the client to her. Sanjay questions her abilities as a lawyer and mocks her for living in their outhouse.

Armaan tries to intervene, but Abhira states that she doesn’t want anything out of charity. She allows the client to let Armaan fight his case. However, Abhira also tells him to meet her outside the court if he wants her to defend him in court.

Sanjay recalls Kaveri’s plan against Abhira’s progress in her career. He smirks while thinking about it.

Armaan confronts Abhira

Armaan follows Abhira and inquires about her decision to leave the case. She tries to avoid him. Armaan says that if they do not talk, they won’t be able to sort out their misunderstandings. He asks Abhira to vent out the anger she is harboring inside her. Abhira breaks down. She directs Armaan to maintain a distance from her as she expects the least from him.

Abhira fears getting insulted by Kaveri and Sanjay again. She believes that Armaan will ultimately break her trust and her heart. Abhira cries over her fate as she recollects her mother’s death and then Armaan also leaving her intentionally. Armaan comforts Abhira and hugs her. She accepts her unhappy destiny.

The client arrives and confirms that he wants Abhira to represent him in court. He shares his problem with Abhira, who assures him that she will win the case. Sanjay tries to snatch the client away from Abhira but fails. Armaan warns him against interfering in Abhira’s professional life, else he will face a hard time.

Kaveri orders Sanjay to keep her updated on Abhira’s work. As she ends the call, she finds a lawyer refusing to take Ruhi’s case. Kaveri calls Ruhi a cheater and compares her to Abhira. Ruhi apologizes to her. Kaveri learns that the Goenkas are on the verge of losing their home.

Armaan looks lovingly at Abhira as she prepares for her first case. He receives a call from Kaveri, who informs him about Ruhi’s situation. She tells Armaan to help Ruhi if he has any shame left in him. Armaan wishes luck to Abhira and goes to meet Ruhi in a cafe.

Abhira faces new problem

Ruhi feels Armaan is assisting her to get rid of his guilt. However, Armaan admits that if Abhira finds out he is not helping Manish, she will be disappointed. Ruhi finally agrees to let Armaan fight her legal battle. She gives the file to him and leaves.

As Abhira begins presenting her stance in front of the judge, he receives an envelope on his table. He opens it and then throws it aside. Abhira faces accusations of bribery from the judge. She tries to defend herself, but the judge doesn’t believe her.

Sanjay shows Abhira’s condition to Kaveri on a video call. They rejoice in witnessing Abhira in such a dreadful situation. Kaveri urges Sanjay to keep troubling Abhira, saying that while Armaan can win court cases, he will always taste defeat in front of her. The client scolds Abhira while she continues to prove her innocence. The episode concludes here.

