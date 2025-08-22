Bharti Singh reveals her mother didn't want to conceive her, aborted multiple times: 'Aaj Mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar...'

Bharti Singh is a popular Indian Television star who doesn't need any introduction. Her comic timing, hosting skills, and YouTube vlogging entertain the audience to the fullest. In a recent interview, Bharti Singh revealed that her mother was trying to abort her when she was conceived.

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Bharti Singh admitted that her parents didn't want her as they already had two kids. She said, “Yes, teesra bachcha thi. Father kisi factory mein kaam karte thhe. Mummy housewife thi. Do bachche ho chuke thhe. Pehle toh pata hi nahi chalta tha ki arre main pregnant ho gayi! Do-teen mahine baad pata chala." The television star further mentioned that her mother tried everything so that she could abort her. "Phir meri mummy ne itni sari jadi-bootiyan khayi, paer ke bal hoke pochey maare, papita kha liya, khajoor kha liye ki ye rahe hi na,” added Bharti.

Bharti Singh reveals gifting Rs 1.60 crore worth house to her mother

Bharti Singh went on to reveal that she was born in Rs 60. She said, “Par aana hi tha mujhe! Meri mummy ne khud paida kiya hai mujhe! Meri mummy ghar pe akeli thi raat ko mere papa ki duty thi. Umbilical cord kaatne ke liye bas dai ko bulaya jisne Rs 60 liye the uske liye!" She further underlined that she has gifted Rs 1.60 crore worth house to her mother. "Main Rs 60 mein hui hoon. Aur aaj dekha maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar le kar diya hai," expressed the comedian.

For the unversed, Bharti Singh was born to a Punjabi family in Amritsar in 1986. She lost her father when she was just two years old. Bharti started her career in comedy shows. She won fame and popularity for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She also participated in several other reality television shows, including Jhalak Dikhla Ja and Nach Baliye. The comedian also runs a vlogging and podcast channel on YouTube, with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

