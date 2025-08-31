Bigg Boss 19, Aug 30, First Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Tanya Mittal and Pranit More fight, Zeishan Quadri hurls unkind remarks at former

Bigg Boss 19, Aug 30, First Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Salman Khan begins the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 with a lively chat with Bigg Boss. He then interacts with the contestants and shares his thoughts on this season. Throughout the episode, Salman has a playful conversation with the contestants.

Salman Khan revealed that Amaal Mallik had sent a message to a special someone while speaking to the camera. Amaal expressed his wish that this special person was watching the show. To Amaal's surprise, Salman announced that they had brought his special person onto the show. Although Amaal was taken aback, Salman playfully teased him by introducing random people.

Salman then asked Nehal if she considered Gaurav a "green flag," to which she denied. The host inquired if Gaurav could see the true colors of his fellow contestants, and he mentioned that he was trying to understand everyone.

Salman questioned Nehal about her tears over not getting food. He reminded her that there were fruits available in the house, which would have been a good option. The host then asked Abhishek for his opinion, and he suggested that Nehal has a pattern and is aware of the possible outcomes of her actions. Salman also asked Nehal why she did not like Kunickaa's thick parathas. Nehal claimed that her issue was with Kunickaa's tone, but Salman noted that the audience does not think Kunickaa is rude.

Contestants give titles to each other

Salman praised Kunickaa, saying she acted as captain of the house even before her it was announced. He then played a game with her, asking who she thought was the "chill" contestant. Kunickaa named Ashnoor but explained that while Ashnoor is calm, she speaks up when necessary.

When asked to name a contestant who is always angry, Kunickaa Sadanand mentioned Abhishek. She also said that Gaurav is someone who filters comments and speaks. Gaurav was then asked who he thinks provokes others and stirs up conflict, to which he named Tanya. Farrhana was asked who she believed was the "chamcha" of the house, and she named Baseer.

Finally, Amaal was asked who he considered the "dustbin" of the house, and he pointed to Kunickaa.

Salman Khan calls out Gaurav Khanna

Kunickaa is asked whose behavior bothered her the most, and she names Gaurav. Gaurav is questioned for wanting Ashnoor to be the captain. He explains that he wanted to see Ashnoor's performance, but Salman points out that Gaurav preferred Ashnoor because he thought she was weak. Salman says that he could take control of the household duties if Ashnoor was the captain. Gaurav shares his perspective.

Salman playfully teases Tanya about her desire to be called a boss, informing her that everyone is talking about her, and not in a positive way. Tanya defends herself, stating that she is opinionated, which leads others to gang up against her. Kunickaa shows her support for Tanya.

Salman Khan slams Pranit More

Salman calls out Pranit More for being Tanya's "satellite," claiming he only makes jokes at her because she doesn't seem to be bothered by them. He reminds Pranit of the jokes he has made about him. Salman compares Pranit to comedians like Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, noting that they do comedy without crossing the line. He encourages Pranit to continue his comedic efforts but advises him to be mindful, as not everyone has the same understanding.

Tanya Mittal cries after being hurt by Zeishan's words

Later, Tanya breaks down when she recalls the names people have called her. She cries, remembering Zeishan Quadri calling her 'chudail' and 'naagin'. Amaal also apologises to her as he often made fun of her. Tanya confesses how she has been good to everyone.

Gaurav expresses disappointment that Ashnoor did not show her support. Baseer advises Pranit not to play along with the group.

Pranit asks if she was hurt by the jokes, and Tanya Mittal admits that she was upset and begins to cry. Pranit reassures Tanya that he has always joked about her in her presence and never talked about her behind her back, which leads to a small argument. Tanya says that Pranit often makes fun of her journey. Tanya asks him not to discuss this topic. However, whenever he discusses, Tanya gets upset, explaining how she cannot argue with him and calls him out for fighting with her.

Baaghi 4 cast interact with contestants

Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu arrive on stage to promote Baaghi 4. Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, and Abhishek Bajaj attempt to impress Sonam and Harnaaz. When Farrhana is asked who the soft target is, she names Neelam and Natalia. Neelam responds that she will step up her game.

Farrhana then claims that Kunickaa has always been playing games with Gaurav. However, Kunickaa mentions how her intentions were misinterpreted. Farrhana then claims that Amaal is not bothered if someone says bad things about his friends Gaurav and Zeishan. Baaghi 4 cast leaves. Salman Khan bids goodbye. The episode ends.

