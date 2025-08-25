Bigg Boss 19 First Eviction: Contestants get into an argument to vote 'undeserving' name on day 1

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has begun. Since the show premiered on August 24, all eyes have been on the 16 celebrity participants from various entertainment sectors. On Day 1, contestants faced the toughest challenge as they had to evict one of themselves. A promo has been released that offers a glimpse of this twist. The clip also shows inmates engaging in an argument as they cast votes for an 'undeserving' contestant.

Advertisement

First eviction to occur on first day of Bigg Boss 19

Colors TV posted a new promo of Bigg Boss 19 on their official Instagram account. In this promo, Bigg Boss informs the inmates that there are 16 contestants and only 15 beds. He then tells them that one among them is the undeserving contestant of the Bigg Boss house, and they must decide who that person is. They are asked to vote for the least impressive personality of Bigg Boss 19. This causes chaos in the room.

During this, the contestant gets into a massive argument. Kunickaa Sadanand can be heard saying, "Hero giri mat kar, naam bata chal (Don't be a hero, give a name)." After much discussion, Baseer Ali informs Bigg Boss, "Bigg Boss, we have a name." The promo ends in suspense.

For those who have missed the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 19, the show kick-started with Salman Khan introducing 16 contestants on the stage and having a brief interaction with them. Several renowned personalities have been roped in to play a pivotal role.

Advertisement

As Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari's names were announced initially, fans were asked to vote for them, and the one with the most votes would enter the show. Mridul received the maximum votes and eventually became one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 19.

The theme of Bigg Boss 19 revolves around politics. Not the audience, but this time, contestants might have the superpower to decide evictions as well.

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24. The controversial reality show will air every day at 9 PM on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants: Meet all 16 entrants of Salman Khan’s show – Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur to Amaal Mallik