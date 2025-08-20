EXCLUSIVE: Rocky Jaiswal claims he's not 'insecure' of wife Hina Khan's wealth, admits not making 'as much as her'

Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan are one of the most adored celebrity couples of the telly town. While both belong to the same industry, there is a huge difference between their professional lives. Rocky, who is a successful filmmaker, recently addressed trolls who accused him of using his wife Hina Khan's popularity and money. In his first podcast with Pinkvilla, he spoke about the allegations and also shared his strong opinion.

Advertisement

Rocky Jaiswal claims he's not 'insecure' about wife Hina Khan's wealth

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rocky Jaiswal opened up about his heartbreaking experience of losing his elder brother and shed light on how he understands how finances are important. He confessed that when he was 8 or 9 years old, he had realised the importance of money.

Rocky Jaiswal was told how fans are curious to know about their favorite actors and their spouses' net worth. When he was asked to share his thoughts on the same, Rocky said that it was because of "aspirations."

He explained, "People would say that I have used Hina's position or wealth ot stature to avail something in life. Where does that come from? That comes from an aspiration unn logo ke andar joh voh achieve karna chahte hai, joh maine achieve ki hai zindagi mai (That comes from an aspiration that they want to achieve that I have achieved in my life)."

Advertisement

The Pati Patni Aur Panga actor shared, "I'll be very honest, whatever I am making, I'm not making as much as Hina. She is a star in her own right. Do I get benefits because Hina is a star? Of course, yes! Are we together because of that? Of course, no!"

Rocky elaborated, "Muje insecurity nahi (I don't have insecurity). Muje pata hai if I am going to be somewhere with Hina Khan, she would have a bigger representation, response from people, in every way. Why should I be angry with it? Why should I be insecure about it? I love that person irrespective of it not because of it. I think it's clear to me that having a good time is important."

Currently, he is seen in Pati Patni Aur Panga with Hina Khan.

ALSO READ: Rocky Jaiswal on why Hina Khan was unhappy with his entry in YRKKH: 'Had to stay within my boundaries' —EXCLUSIVE