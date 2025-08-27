EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty says Raqesh Bapat is an 'erased chapter', claims relationships 'drain you'

Popular actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Shamita Shetty was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, the actress candidly opened up about her past relationships and how, as an independent woman, she is not willing to sacrifice her peace of mind.

Shamita Shetty about her past relationships

Advertisement

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shamita was asked about almost finding love inside the Bigg Boss house. In response, the actress revealed that she has mentally erased that chapter from her life.

She said, “Please understand, when you’re locked up inside a house for so long, I think it is only natural for you to form such relationships. Because you look for support… in your weak moments, you look for that closeness, which is very natural.”

“However, it wouldn’t have happened in the outer world because we are both completely different people. It is a chapter that is erased in my life,” she added.

She further opened up about embracing life as an independent woman and how she guards her personal space with care.

Shetty added, “I think that’s natural. Over time, you kinda get used to your ways and you kinda know what works for you and what doesn’t… You don’t wanna compromise it.”

Advertisement

“As an independent working woman, I am not willing to compromise my peace just because you’re lonely sometimes. I think a lot of people get into relationships when they’re lonely. For me, to reach a stage where I became happy on my own… in my own space, it took me a while,” she added.

Continuing, Shamita said, “See, this is because every relationship you get into drains you out. They kinda take a small piece with them. So, till I don’t find some that I know respects my soul, I will not take it further.”

“When you are that guarded, it kinda gets difficult to let someone in, and I think that naturally happens. If there is a willingness and if it is meant to be, no matter how much you say no, it will fall into place.”

Watch the exclusive interview with Shamita Shetty

For those unaware, Shamita Shetty was in a relationship with actor Raqesh Bapat after meeting him on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT. The couple began dating in September 2021 but broke up in July 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Shamita Shetty says she was 'attacked' on Bigg Boss over privilege, claims reality shows bring out the 'worst' in people