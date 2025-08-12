Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Aug 11 Episode Written Update: Mihir meets old friend Noyana, Vrinda lands in danger

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Aug 11 Episode Written Update: Pari gets furious at Nandini for suggesting that to postpone her wedding. When Tulsi tries to support Nandini, Pari slams her, saying that she never supports her. Nandini tries to explain to Pari that she should take time, as Ajay's family is very conservative. Pari tells Nandini that she likes Ajay, and it is important for her to get married in a good family. She questions Nandini for not trusting Mihir's decision.

Pari lashes out at Nandini

Pari asks Nandini not to interfere. Nandini opposes reminding Pari that it is important for her to get married in a good family. But Pari argues with Nandini that she wants to get married. Nandini tells her that she is getting married to rebound and she wants to show her ex-boyfriend that she has moved on. When Nandini says this, Pari gets more furious and asks her to attend the functions without creating an issue. She walks away angrily, leaving Tulsi and Nandini shocked.

Vrinda is worried to see her neighbor being arrested by the police and imagines her brother being arrested. Ajay's family arrives at Shanti Niketan for Sangeet. When Viren touches Tulsi's feet, she doesn't give him blessings and Mihir notices. Ajay's family wait for their special guest. They tell them that their guest is very important, as they are the prime investors in their business.

Vrinda requests her brother to confess his crime of taking a bribe so that he doesn't end up in jail. However, he assures her that the matter is closed and asks her to stay away from this. She is worried.

Noyana reaches Shanti Niketan

Ajay's family's special guest, Noyana, arrives. When her saree gets stuck in the Tulsi plant, she pulls her saree, and the plant gets destroyed. Tulsi arrives and sees it. She plants the Tulsi plant in another pot. Noyana and Tulsi meet each other.

Vrinda reaches the police station to complain to Viren Mehta. She reports the accident to the police, who is Viren's friend. He notes down Vrinda's report and asks her to wait. Viren gets upset at his wife after she forgets her handkerchief and Nandini hears their conversation.

Everyone gets happy seeing Noyana. Pari thinks how Noyana, in her late 40s, has maintained her figure, meanwhile Tulsi has grown healthy. Noyana sees Mihir, and both recognise each other.

Patle calls Viren to inform him that Vrinda is in the police station to lodge a report against him. Viren sees the picture and gets frustrated seeing her. He plans to teach a lesson to Nitin.

Mihir and Noyana praise each other for still being fit as they remember their memories from the past 30 years. Mihir introduces Noyana to Tulsi. Gayatri notices Mihir and Noyana's closeness. Ajay's parents praise Noyana and inform Mihir how Noyana has helped them in their business. When Vrinda leaves the police station, goons follow her and hit her leg.

While they talk, Mihir and Tulsi learn about Noyana's husband's demise. She informs them that she lost her husband years ago and she is single now. Tulsi praises Noyana's strength and positivity. Noyana calls Tulsi a perfect match for Mihir. Gayatri notices Mihir and Nayona's closeness.

Mihir introduces Pari to Nayona. Pari tells Mihir to ask Tulsi to go on a diet so that she looks fit like Nayona. Nayona informs Pari, Angad and Hrithik that Mihir will never tell about their past to anyone. Tulsi gets concerned. The episode ends here.

