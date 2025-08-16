The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 9: Shaan recalls being mistaken for Sonu Nigam, reveals doing a film 'without script'

The Great Indian Kapil Show episode today celebrated India's 79th Independence Day, and India's beloved singers Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar, Shaan, and Neeti Mohan graced the show. On this special occassion, the singers celebrated with Kapil Sharma and his team. During this, they even shared anecdotes from their professional journey. Shaan then made a shocking disclosure about a fan encounter that left him amazed.

Shaan recalls being mistaken for Sonu Nigam by a fan

The conversation began when Kapil Sharma praised Shaan's personality and his generosity. He mentioned how Shaan always smiles and spreads love among his audience. The comedian-actor asked Shaan if he faced a fan encounter who demanded him to sing a song by another singer. Shaan then recalled that a fan recited a long poem for him and heaped praises for him.

Shaan then said, "Last mai bole ki 'Aapke zabardast fan hai hum, koi aur nahi jaise aap ho Sonu Nigam' (At the end he said, 'We are your biggest fan, there's no like you Sonu Nigam.')"

Everyone bursts out laughing after Shaan revealed how the fan thought he was Sonu Nigam. Shaan shared that he was very happy to hear praises from him, but then was shocked not to hear his name. Shaan mentioned how the fans had the poem written and forgot to change the last line.

Shaan reveals Mika Singh offering him a film without a script

When Kapil Sharma took a dig at Shaan and Mika Singh's film Balwinder Singh... Famous Ho Gaya (2014), the latter revealed how Mika approached him for the movie. Shaan revealed that Mika had called him to offer the film after a vacation. Shaan shared what Mika told him, "Bhai picture karte hai. Kamaal ki picture hai. Hass hass ke pagal ho jaaoge (Brother, let's do a movie. It's an amazing film. You will go mad laughing)."

Shaan says that he assumed that Mika must have read the script and must have prepared for the film. The singer shared how he agreed to do the movie after Mika's proposal.

Shaan added, "Next day shoot tha, mai pohoch gaya. Pata chala koi script hai hi nahi. Subah hoti hai voh log decide karte hai aaj kya karna hai. Mika toh utha nahi tha 2 baje ke pehle tak (I reached for the shoot next day. I then learned that there was no script. They used to decide every day in the morning what to shoot. Mika used to get up at 2 pm every day)."

He then mentioned how they used to shoot scenes, some of which were never included in the film.

The Great Indian Kapil Show fresh episodes stream every Saturday at 8 PM.

