Who is Tanya Mittal? Meet Bigg Boss 19 contestant facing backlash for wanting inmates to call her 'boss'

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 and has glued the audience to the show. The 16 contestants showcased their strong opinions on the first day and impressed viewers with their personalities. However, one contestant who is trending across social media is Tanya Mittal. Tanya has become the talk of the town due to her luxurious lifestyle and the revelations she made about her personal and professional life. Let’s take a closer look.

Who is Tanya Mittal?

Born on September 7, 2000, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Tanya Mittal is a well-known entrepreneur and content creator.

She was born with a cleft lip and palate condition, which required multiple surgeries throughout her childhood.

School posed another challenge for her, as she often faced bullying and struggled with self-doubt.

Tanya completed her schooling in Gwalior and pursued a degree in architecture from Chandigarh.

At the age of 19, she decided to venture into entrepreneurship, started a business in handbags and handcrafted accessories with an investment of just Rs 500.

In 2018, Tanya entered the world of pageantry, eventually winning the title of Miss Asia Tourism Universe.

She later delved into fashion, business, and content creation, quickly gaining popularity on social media.

She is a podcaster and a spiritual storyteller, boasting 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Tanya has also participated in several social and welfare programs.

About Tanya Mittal's stint in Bigg Boss 19

In the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal became emotional as she discussed "adhura pyaar" (incomplete love) with Salman Khan. She entered the show alongside Zeishan Quadri, and their on-stage conversation drew considerable attention due to their contrasting lifestyles. After entering the house, Tanya spoke openly about her lavish lifestyle, entourage, journey, and personal life choices.

She expressed her wish that contestants should call her "Boss," stating that even her siblings address her this way. Tanya claimed to lead a humble life despite her wealth and mentioned that she rarely parties or socializes with people. The Bigg Boss 19 contestant shared that she steps out with her bodyguards. She asserted that she has faced significant struggles and considers herself a self-independent woman.

However, after Tanya's surprising revelations, netizens criticized her on social media. She faced backlash for appearing egoistic about her lifestyle and achievements. Tanya compared her journey to that of other female actors, claiming she achieved success without compromising her culture or dressing style. While she stated these points as her strengths, many viewers perceived her comments as self-centred and egoistic.

See how netizens reacted

Bigg Boss 19 airs daily at 9 PM.